UPDATED: An 18-year-old has been charged with felony homicide in connection with a June 14 shooting outside a Dale City shopping center that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Woodbridge man.
Angel Alfonso Morales Flores, 18, of Woodbridge, turned himself in to police on Wednesday, July 6, in connection with the death of David Madison Fowler III, 19, of Woodbridge, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Fowler died June 15 after being shot several times in the upper torso during an apparent drug transaction that occurred in the parking lot outside the Safeway grocery store at the Cheshire Station shopping center.
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. on that Tuesday afternoon. The shopping center is located near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road.
Flores was being held without bond Thursday morning at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to violate the drug control act, Carr said in a news release.
Prince William County Police Department detectives obtained warrants for Flores' arrest after determining he was one of five men at the scene of the shooting, Carr said in a news release.
The incident involved Fowler and an acquaintance as well as three other men. Police have yet to identify the other suspects and continue to ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact police immediately.
Tips can be shared via the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or via the police department website at: pwcva.gov/policetip.
June 16: Police: Dale City man dies after shooting outside shopping center
A 19-year-old Dale City man has died as a result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot outside a Dale City shopping center, police said Thursday.
David Madison Fowler III, 19, of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge, died Wednesday, June 15. Fowler was shot in the upper body during a "transaction" in the parking lot of the Cheshire Station Plaza at about 1:59 p.m. the prior afternoon, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police have not released details about the transaction except to say that it involved five men: the victim, his acquaintance and three other men. During the incident, one of the men fired multiple shots, one of which struck Fowler, Carr said in a news release.
Police collected two firearms and shell casings while investigating the area but have not yet announced any arrests, Carr said in a news release.
There were no other injuries nor property damage reported. The men involved might have fled in a light-colored vehicle prior to police arriving in the area, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Cheshire Station Plaza is at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road in Dale City and includes a Safeway grocery store, Starbucks, PetSmart and other stores.
The homicide is Prince William County's seventh since Jan. 1. Of the victims, six were killed in fatal shootings while one died of stab wounds. Prince William County had four homicides as of this date in 2021, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
