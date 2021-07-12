You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATED: 17-year-old killed in Dale City shooting; police are still searching for suspects

Dale City shooting July 12, 2021 Still Place Dale City

Prince William County police officers and rescue personnel respond to a shooting in the 4700 block of Still Place in Dale City.

 John Calhoun

UPDATED: A 17-year-old has died as a result of a shooting in Dale City Monday morning, and Prince William County police are still searching for suspects, according to police.

Officers arrived at a home in the 4700 block of Still Place in Dale City at about 11:01 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

Officers performed CPR on the teen until rescue personnel arrived. A short time later, the teen died as a result of his injuries, Perok said in a news release.

As of 3:50 p.m. Monday, Prince William County homicide detectives were still actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred, Perok said in the release.

“The incident does not appear to be random,” Perok said.

According to Virginia law, the identity of the teen is not being released publicly, the release said.

The fatal shooting is Prince William County's fifth homicide of the year, Perok said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

(1) comment

Omarndc72
Omarndc72

And these idiot politicians want to defund the police. Here is a better idea , defund the pwc board of administrators.

