UPDATED: 14-year-old arrested in connection with weekend bomb threat at Potomac Mills

Police have charged a 14-year-old Woodbridge boy in connection with a bomb threat at Potomac Mills Saturday night that prompted a partial evacuation of the mall.
The teen allegedly made the call with a phone that belonged to a mall employee, but the employee was not aware the teen was using the phone to make the threat, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the mall at 6:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, to investigate after the Prince William County public safety communications center reported that an unknown person had phoned in a bomb threat regarding the mall.
While canvassing the mall, police found an item that appeared to be suspicious near the food court. Mall patrons were evacuated from the immediate area until the item could be investigated, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
With assistance from the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, police determined the device was not a threat. The rest of the mall was searched, and no additional suspicious devices were located, Carr said in a Monday news release.
During the investigation, officers learned the phone used to make the bomb threat belonged to a mall employee. Police later determined, however, that the Woodbridge teen approached the mall employee and asked to make a call, later determined to be the threat, without the employee knowing the purpose of the call. The employee was determined not to have been involved in the threat, the release said.
Officers identified the Woodbridge teen as having made the call. The teen was reported to police as missing family earlier Saturday evening, the release said.
The teen and a family member turned the teen into police at a county police station on Sunday, Feb. 13, where he was charged with threats to bomb.
The teen, who is not being identified because of his age, was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center on Monday, Feb. 14, pending an upcoming hearing, Carr said.
