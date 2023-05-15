A 12-year-old female student has been implicated in a May 5 bomb threat at Holy Family Catholic Church and School in Woodbridge that was written on a bathroom stall, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the church and school, located at 14160 Ferndale Road in Dale City, at about 11:20 a.m. on Friday, May 5. A limited number of staff were at the school when the threat was discovered and left the building as a precaution. The school was checked by police and K-9 teams, but no device was located, according to Prince William County police.
While investigating, officers received information identifying a student as the suspect. After consultation with Prince William County's juvenile court services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.