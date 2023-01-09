Prince William County police are still searching for four men who forced their way into a Dale City home Friday afternoon, falsely identified themselves as members of law enforcement and then tied up two occupants before shooting one and striking the other on the head with a handgun.
Officers released new details Monday, Jan. 9 on the home-invasion robbery that took place on Friday, Jan. 6 at a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue in the Dale City area of Woodbridge.
Officers arrived at the home at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and found two occupants – a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man – injured as a result of their encounter with the four masked men, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The 22-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body, while the 20-year-old had a non-gunshot related head injury, Carr said in a news release.
Officers immediately provided first aid to the man who was shot until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The man was flown to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive, the release said.
The other man was treated at the scene by fire and rescue personnel for minor injuries, the release said.
The police investigation determined the four armed, masked men forced their way into the home and identified themselves as law enforcement. Once inside, the men bound the two residents and then struck one with a firearm and shot the other, the release said.
The suspects then took a pair of shoes and fled the home.
“At this time, the incident does not appear to be random,” Carr said in the release.
Police are still looking for the four suspects. Descriptions of two of the men were released Monday, Jan. 9. One is described as a Black male who is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, while the other is a white male with “bushy eyebrows” who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
All four of the suspects were last seen wearing a full ski-style masks and dark colored clothing, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.