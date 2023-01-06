UPDATED: An adult male was shot in the back at a Dale City home Friday afternoon in an incident that was reported to police as a home-invasion robbery. Police had not yet announced any arrests in connection with the incident as of late Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the home, located in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue in Dale City, at about 1:48 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The caller reported that he had been shot in the back, according to police radio traffic.
The victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The victim, whose name was not released, was life-flighted to an area hospital for treatment.
Police were looking for four suspects in connection with the incident Friday afternoon. They were described as a "heavyset" black male, a "skinny" black male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and a fourth man for whom there was no immediate description.
All four men were described as being masked and dressed in all black clothing at the time of the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation. This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
