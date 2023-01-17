A 27-year-old man was killed and another man was injured Monday night when gunshots were fired amid a group of individuals gathered in the vicinity of the 7-Eleven at Richmond Highway and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, according to police.
Police were called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reports of gunfire.
Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Meanwhile, security officers from a nearby shopping center notified police of a second man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers provided first aid to the 27-year-old victim until fire and rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The deceased victim has been identified as Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, of Woodbridge, the release said.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release said.
The initial police investigation revealed a group of individuals were gathered in the area when gunshots were fired, striking the two men. An vehicle driving along Richmond Highway near the area and was also hit by bullets, the release said.
As of Tuesday morning, police had yet to make an arrest in connection with the shooting. Preliminarily, police say the incident does not appear to be random. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information as to what occurred, the release said.
The fatal shooting was the second homicide of the new year, so far, in Prince William County. A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed, and four teens were seriously wounded, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, during a mass shooting in Dumfries.
The Woodbridge shooting was the second to occur in Prince William County on Monday, Jan. 16. The incident followed a shooting in Manassas reported at about 3 p.m. In that incident, an adult male was shot in the abdomen outside an apartment in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
There’s no word yet on any arrests in connection with that shooting.
The Manassas shooting was reported to police after a man brought the victim to the Prince William Medical Center for treatment, according to police radio traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.