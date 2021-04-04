You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: 1 dead in I-95 crash just north of Prince William County, all southbound lanes closed

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

UPDATED: At least one person has died in a crash that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just north of Prince William County, resulting in a backup of at least 5 miles, according to Virginia State Police.

At 10:29 a.m. Sunday, April 4, state police responded after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker in Fairfax County, just north of Prince William, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.

The southbound lanes remained closed as of noon Sunday. Police have set up a detour around the incident, Geller said in a news release.

Avoid the area if you can.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

10:49 a.m. Sunday, April 4: All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Va. 123, exit 160, in Prince William County were closed as of 10:36 a.m. because of a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash might require a medevac response, according to a VDOT tweet.

Avoid the area if you can.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters