UPDATED: 1 dead in I-95 crash just north of Prince William County, all southbound lanes closed

UPDATED: At least one person has died in a crash that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just north of Prince William County, resulting in a backup of at least 5 miles, according to Virginia State Police.
At 10:29 a.m. Sunday, April 4, state police responded after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker in Fairfax County, just north of Prince William, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The southbound lanes remained closed as of noon Sunday. Police have set up a detour around the incident, Geller said in a news release.
Avoid the area if you can.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
10:49 a.m. Sunday, April 4: All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Va. 123, exit 160, in Prince William County were closed as of 10:36 a.m. because of a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The crash might require a medevac response, according to a VDOT tweet.
Lorton: 95SB near Rt 1: All lanes are closed for crash with possible medevac response. Pls use alternate route. https://t.co/BNOw5mHJ2N— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) April 4, 2021
