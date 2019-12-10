Police have identified the man who died Tuesday after a fire broke out in his garage residence as as James Earl Francis, 72, of Haymarket.
Francis was located inside the garage, which was converted into a living space. He was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
There are no signs of foul play. The investigations into the death and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation by Prince William County police detectives and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Beard said in a news release.
Fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 16000 block of Gaines Road at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, for reports of a structure fire, fire and rescue officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Crews arrived to find a detached two-story garage that had been converted into a residence on fire and a victim in front of the building. Three people lived in the garage, fire and rescue officials said.
Francis had been rescued by another occupant of the garage residence, fire and rescue officials said.
Fire and rescue officials began CPR on Francis, who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, officials said.
The occupant who rescued Francis was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire and rescue officials.
The fire was caused by “careless smoking,” according to the fire department’s Facebook post.
Two people were displaced by the fire, and the building “was a total loss,” fire and rescue officials said.
The occupants of a nearby single-family home were not displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.