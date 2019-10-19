An 8-year-old girl and her 25-year-old mother remain hospitalized Saturday morning after they were brutally attacked and stabbed by the child’s father Friday night at their Lake Ridge apartment, according to police.
Officers arrived at the apartment, located in the 3600 block of Meandering Way, at about 9:33 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to find a man, later identified as the suspect, carrying the 8-year-old girl, “who was covered in blood,” down the stairs of the apartment building.
The man then placed the child on the ground where he “proceeded to repeatedly strike her several times,” according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The arriving officer quickly intervened, issuing commands to separate the man from the child. The man struggled with the initial officer until additional officers arrived at the location, Perok said in a news release.
The child was found to have sustained “multiple stab wounds.” Officers rendered aid to the child until an ambulance arrived, Perok said.
The man continued to fight the officers, who tried to place him in two separate police cars. Finally, the man was placed in a prisoner transport van, Perok said.
While treating the girl, officers learned of a second stabbing victim inside the family’s apartment. The child’s mother, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was found in the kitchen of the apartment. She was also suffering from multiple stab wounds, Perok said.
Officers again used police-issued trauma kits to provide immediate first aid, Perok said.
Both victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. They remained hospitalized Saturday morning, Perok said.
Following the investigation, Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, who lived at the apartment, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding pending a court hearing. He remained at the Prince William County jail Saturday morning, Perok said.
Original story: Two people -- one adult and one juvenile -- have been flown to an area hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing tonight in Lake Ridge, according to police.
The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Meandering Way, in an apartment complex behind Dillingham Square.
The area is near the intersection of Old Bridge and Smoketown roads. The incident was announced by Prince William County police shortly before 11 p.m.
An adult suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public, according to a post on the Prince William County Police Department’s Twitter page.
Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
