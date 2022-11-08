UPDATE: U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton appears to have fended off a challenge from Republican Hung Cao in the closely watched 10th District congressional race.
Both CNN and NBC Channel 4 had called the race in Wexton's favor as of about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
With about 93% of the Election Day vote counted, Wexton, 54, was leading Cao, 51, with 52.5% of the vote to Cao's 47.3%. Wexton was leading by more than 14,000 votes, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
During a stop at Unity Reed High School in Manassas Tuesday, Wexton said she wasn't surprised the race turned out to be a bit closer than expected. Wexton was initially expected to win by about 8 points.
“I think we always expected it to tighten up” as Election Day approached, she said.
Wexton said she was proud of the “grassroots support” she received during the campaign and attributes her win to that support as well as “having delivered good results for the people in this district.”
Wexton said she has had many conversations with people across the 10th District and found voters care most about "preserving our democracy," women’s reproductive health, inflation and the economy.
Wexton called Cao “extreme." She said she has worked with Republicans in Congress and will keep doing so to “deliver positive results for the people in this district and the people in this country.”
Greg Morris, 28, said he cast voted for Wexton at the Unity Reed High School polling place because of her support for the LGBTQ+ community and abortion rights.
Morris, who called himself an "independent-minded voter," said the state of the country “has been better, but it has also been worse.”
Avery Espiritu, 22, of Manassas voted at Metz Middle School Tuesday evening. He said it was his first time voting and he came out to support Wexton. Espiritu said he decided to vote "blue across the board" after the fall of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Similarly, Nathan Comfort, 42, and his wife, Roxanna, both voted for Wexton because of her support for reproductive rights. Nathan Comfort called himself an "occasional voter" but said he made a point to vote because of their 5-year-old daughter. "My vote matters more this year," he said.
Wexton won a third term in a slightly shifted 10th District that became a bit less blue since the 2021 redistricting. The new boundaries include all of Loudoun County’s more than 300,000 registered voters and about 150,000 voters in Prince William, slightly more than a third of the county’s total, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
But the 10th District now also includes all of the more conservative and rural Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, which added about 56,000 and 6,000 voters, respectively.
Wexton mainly campaigned on her support for abortion rights and her votes on the American Rescue Plan Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the recent gun violence bill dubbed the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”
During an Oct. 2 debate in Manassas, Wexton said the gun violence legislation “did not go far enough” because it did not prohibit people under 21 from purchasing an assault rifle.
Wexton, a mother of two who lives in Leesburg, is a former prosecutor and state senator who calls herself an “accidental politician.” Wexton has said she was inspired to run for state office after the Virginia General Assembly passed a law requiring women to get an ultrasound before they received an abortion, legislation that was since undone under a Democratic led state legislature.
Wexton served as the 33rd District state senator for five years before she was first elected to Congress in 2018.
Wexton outraised Cao $3.6 million to $2.8 million for this year’s contest. Still, Cao proved a formidable candidate. Political pundits predicted Cao could pull out a win if the Republicans had an especially strong showing on Election Day.
Cao, a political newcomer and a retired Navy captain, was a surprise winner of the May 21 Republican-run firehouse primary.
Cao is the father of five children and lives in Purcellville. He came to the U.S. in 1975, when he was 4 years old, as a Vietnamese refugee. He went on to attend Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, where he was part of the school’s first graduating class, before moving on to the U.S. Naval Academy. Cao served in the Navy for 25 years before retiring in 2021.
During the days leading up to the election, Cao had three rallies with Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Warrenton, Haymarket and Purcellville. During a Nov. 3 stop in Warrenton, Cao snapped pictures with the local “Moms of Liberty” group, a newer conservative movement of mothers who have pushed to ban books that they deem inappropriate from school libraries.
Cao has said he is “pro-life,” and has said he opposes allowing transgender high school students to compete on teams that correspond with their gender identity.
In the Oct. 2 debate, Wexton said parents should be involved in all decisions involving their children but called Youngkin’s transgender policies “concerning” because they did not require school staff to use a student’s chosen names and pronouns even if a parent requested them.
“So those kids could be outed, and they could be vilified even further,” Wexton said, adding: “I think [Youngkin is] using these kids as political pawns. I don’t think it’s about the kids themselves. I don’t think it’s necessarily about parental rights.”
Reach Jill Palermo and Cher Muzyk news@fauquier.com
