Daily COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia jumped to more than 5,500 on Thursday, the most since the coronavirus pandemic began in early March. Meanwhile, Virginia added 852 confirmed COVID-19 cases, setting a new one-day record and bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 15,180.
The report also showed an additional 666 probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total number of confirmed and probable cases to 15,864, up 903 from the 14,961 reported on Wednesday.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nine additional probable deaths, bringing the state's total COVID-19 death toll to 552, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers are current as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Prince William County reported a total of 1,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 118 from Wednesday. Deaths in the Prince William Health District rose to 27, up one in the past 24 hours, the VDH report said.
The City of Manassas reported 216 cases, up 20, and two deaths, down one since Wednesday, a change that was not explained in the report. The City of Manassas Park reported 61 cases, up one, and one death, which is unchanged.
Tests: On Wednesday, Virginia reported a total of 90,843 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 5,536 in a 24-hour period. The state reported 2,554 additional daily tests on Wednesday and 2,573 on Tuesday.
Thursday's number of additional tests pushed Virginia's seven-day average of daily tests to about 3,760, up from about 3,500 in recent days.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing, behind Fairfax County. A total of 7,017 tests have been performed in the health district, up 467 since Wednesday's report, the VDH reports says.
Testing and percent of confirmed cases: Statewide, the boost in the number of daily tests helped reduce the ratio of confirmed cases to new tests despite the boost in confirmed cases. The percent of confirmed cases to new tests was 15.3% on Thursday, down from about 21% on Wednesday and 29.4% on Tuesday. The ratio was 13.4% on Monday and 14.8% on Sunday.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 2,322 on Thursday, up 63 from the 2,259 reported on Wednesday. The state reported 94 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, 99 on Tuesday, 52 on Monday and 72 on Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, April 24, said Virginia would not be able to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines unless the state sees a downward trajectory over 14 days in both the percent of positive COVID-19 cases relative to new tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19.
Northam also called for an increase of COVID-19 tests administered across the state toward a goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Local deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 134, up six from Wednesday's report. The county's death toll last week surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which reported 100 deaths on Thursday, up two from Wednesday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 264 deaths, including 134 in Fairfax, up six; 41 in Arlington, up nine; 27 in Prince William, up one; 21 in Alexandria, unchanged; and 15 in Loudoun County, up one.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; Spotsylvania County with three deaths, unchanged; and two in Stafford, also unchanged.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 205 hospitalizations, up 10 from Wednesday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 613, up 21 from Wednesday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,379 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The Northern Virginia region now has at least 8,580 cases of COVID-19.
They include 754 in Alexandria, up 54; 967 in Arlington, up 55; 216 in the City of Manassas, up 20; 61 in Manassas Park, up one; 3,611 in Fairfax County, up 163; 111 in Fauquier County, up two; 746 in Loudoun County, up 19; 1,645 in Prince William County, up 118; 143 in Spotsylvania County, up 12; and 240 in Stafford County, up 15.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 421, up 41 from Wednesday, and or 21.9% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are eight deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69, unchanged from Wednesday; and seven deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79, also unchanged from Wednesday's report.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, unchanged; five deaths among residents 80 years old or older, up one from Wednesday; and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, unchanged since Tuesday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39. The age group has one reported death, which was also unchanged.
The Prince William Health District has lost 12 women and 15 men (up one) to COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 29, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 552 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 502, or 90.9%, were among those age 60 and older.
As of Thursday, April 30, Virginia has lost to COVID-19: 101 residents between the ages of 60 and 69, up six since Wednesday; 129 residents between the ages of 70 and 79, up four from Wednesday; and 272 residents who were 80 years old or older, up 19 from Wednesday, April 29.
Meanwhile, there have been at least 50 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 33 among Virginians ages 50 to 59, unchanged from Wednesday; at least 11 among Virginians ages 40 to 49, up one; at least four among Virginians ages 30 to 39, unchanged; and at least two among Virginians ages 20 to 29, also unchanged.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Wednesday, April 29: Virginia reports nearly 15,000 COVID-19 cases, growth in new cases slows
Virginia's total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases rose to nearly 15,000 on Wednesday, with 14,328 confirmed cases and 14,961 confirmed and probable cases across the state.
The numbers mark a decrease of about 29% in new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, with 534 reported Wednesday compared to the 758 reported Tuesday, April 28, the state's most recent one-day record for new confirmed cases.
Also on Wednesday, the state reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nine additional probable deaths, bringing the total to 522, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers are current as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Prince William County reported a total of 1,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 78 from Tuesday. Deaths in the Prince William Health District rose to 26, which include two additional deaths in the county and one new death in the City of Manassas, the VDH report said.
The City of Manassas reported 196 cases, up 21, and three deaths, up one since Tuesday. The City of Manassas Park reported 60 cases, up seven, and one death, which is unchanged.
Tests: On Wednesday, Virginia reported a total of 85,307 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 2,554 in a 24-hour period. The state reported 2,573 additional daily tests on Tuesday.
Virginia has averaged about 3,400 new tests daily over the past seven days.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing, behind Fairfax County. A total of 6,550 tests have been performed in the health district, up 247 since Tuesday's report, the VDH reports says.
Testing and percent of positive cases: Statewide, the dip in the number of confirmed cases and the relatively stable number of new tests resulted in a lower ratio of positive cases to new tests, which stood at about 21% Wednesday, down from 29.4% on Tuesday. The ratio was 13.4% on Monday and 14.8% on Sunday.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 2,259 up 94 from the 2,165 reported on Tuesday. The state reported 99 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, 52 new hospitalizations on Monday and 72 on Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, April 24, said Virginia would not be able to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines unless the state sees a downward trajectory over 14 days in both the percent of positive COVID-19 cases relative to new tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19.
Northam also called for an increase of COVID-19 tests administered across the state toward a goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Local deaths: Fairfax County Health District continues to lead the state in COVID-19 deaths with 128, up 10 from Tuesday's report. The county's death toll last week surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which reported 98 deaths on Wednesday, up three from Tuesday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 239 deaths, including 124 in Fairfax, up six; 32 in Arlington, unchanged; 26 in Prince William, up three; 21 in Alexandria, up one; and 14 in Loudoun County, up two.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; Spotsylvania County with three deaths, unchanged and two in Stafford, also unchanged.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 195 hospitalizations, up 12 from Tuesday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 592, up 30 from Tuesday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,245 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The Northern Virginia region now has at least 8,088 cases of COVID-19.
They include 700 in Alexandria, up 47; 912 in Arlington, up 47; 196 in the City of Manassas, up 21; 60 in Manassas Park, up seven; 3,448 in Fairfax County, up 170; 109 in Fauquier County, up four; 727 in Loudoun County, up 39; 1,527 in Prince William County, up 78; 131 in Spotsylvania County, up five; and 225 in Stafford County, up four.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 380, or 21.3% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are eight deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69, up two from Tuesday; and seven deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79, unchanged from Tuesday's report.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, unchanged; four deaths among residents 80 years old or older, up two from Tuesday; and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, unchanged since Tuesday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39. The age group has one reported death, which was also unchanged.
The Prince William Health District has lost 12 women (up two) and 14 men (up one) to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 29, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 522 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 473, or 90.6%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at least 49 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 33 among Virginians ages 50 to 59, up one; at least 10 among Virginians ages 40 to 49, unchanged; at least four among Virginians ages 30 to 39, up one; and at least two among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Tuesday, April 29: Virginia COVID-19 cases set new daily record; deaths, hospitalizations also on the rise
Virginia's COVID-19 cases took a turn in the wrong direction Tuesday, with a new daily high in confirmed cases; an uptick in hospitalizations; a higher ratio of positive cases to new tests; and a dip in the number of tests administered compared to the previous 24-hour period.
The state added 758 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, setting yet another one-day record and bringing the total of confirmed cases to 13,794.
Another 545 probable cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 14,339, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The most recent one-day record for newly confirmed cases was set Saturday, April 26, when the state reported 733 new confirmed cases.
Tuesday's number of confirmed cases is 210 more than the 548 new cases reported on Monday. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 804 more than the 13,535 reported Monday. The numbers are current as of 5 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,449 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 96 from Monday. Deaths in the county remain at 23, which is unchanged from Monday, the VDH report said.
The City of Manassas reported 175 cases, up 10, and two deaths, which is unchanged. The City of Manassas Park reported 53 cases, up three, and one death, also unchanged.
Tests: On Tuesday, Virginia reported a total of 82,753 COVID-19 tests, just 2,573 more than were reported Monday. That's down 1,489 from the 4,062 tests reported in the previous 24-hour period and the lowest reported number of daily tests since last Tuesday, April 21, when 1,619 new tests were reported. Virginia has averaged about 3,500 new tests daily over the past seven days.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing, behind Fairfax County. A total of 6,303 tests have been performed in the health district, up 384 since Monday's report, the VDH reports says.
Testing and percent of positive cases: Statewide, the higher number of confirmed cases and lower number of new tests pushed the percent of positive cases to new tests to 29.4% on Tuesday, more than double Monday's ratio of 13.4%. The ratio stood at 14.8% on Sunday.
The percent of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to new tests in Prince William Health District was 25%, up a bit from the 23% ratio reported Monday.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 2,165 up 99 from the 2,066 reported Monday. The state reported 52 new hospitalizations on Monday and 72 on Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said Virginia would not be able to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines unless the state sees a downward trajectory over 14 days in both the percent of positive COVID-19 cases relative to new tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19. Northam also called for an increase of COVID-19 tests administered across the state toward a goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Deaths: Statewide, an additional 33 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities of 487. There are also five "probable" COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 492.
Local deaths: Fairfax County Health District now leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 114, up 10 from Monday's report. The county's death toll surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which continues to list 95 deaths, up six from Monday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 225 deaths, including 114 in Fairfax, up five; 32 in Arlington, unchanged; 23 in Prince William, unchanged; 20 in Alexandria, up two; and 12 in Loudoun County, unchanged.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; Spotsylvania County with three deaths, unchanged and two in Stafford, also unchanged.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 183 hospitalizations, up 12 from Sunday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 562, up 33 from Monday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,180 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The Northern Virginia region now has at least 7,693 cases of COVID-19.
They include 653 in Alexandria, up 26; 865 in Arlington, up 29; 175 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 53 in Manassas Park, up three; 3,278 in Fairfax County, up 276; 105 in Fauquier County, up nine; 688 in Loudoun County, up 60; 1,449 in Prince William County, up 96; 126 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 221 in Stafford County, up four.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 359, or 21.4% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are six deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69, down one from Monday, a change that was not explained in the report, and seven deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79, unchanged from Monday's report.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, unchanged; three deaths among residents 80 years old or older, up one from Monday; and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, unchanged since Monday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39. The age group has one reported death, which was also unchanged.
The Prince William Health District has lost 10 women and 13 men to COVID-19, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 487 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 445, or 91.3%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at least 47 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 32 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; at least 10 among Virginians ages 40 to 49; at least three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and at least two among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Monday, April 27: Virginia's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip again; daily tests top 4,000
Virginia continued on Monday to add fewer newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and fewer new hospitalizations, while administering more COVID-19 tests than it did during the previous 24 hours, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added 548 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, 38 fewer than the 586 reported on Sunday, for a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases of 13,036.
The state also reported an additional 499 probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia to 13,535 on Monday, April 27, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That's 565 more than the 12,970 confirmed and probable cases reported Sunday, but it marks the second day in a row that newly confirmed cases are on a downward slope. The numbers are current as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.
Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up 88 from Sunday, and 23 deaths, up one, the VDH report said.
The City of Manassas reported 165 cases, up seven, and two deaths, unchanged from Sunday. The City of Manassas Park reported 50 cases, up five, and one death, which is unchanged.
Tests: On Monday, Virginia reported a total of 80,180 COVID-19 tests, 4,062 more than the 76,118 tests reported Sunday.The number is on an upward trend with 122 more tests administered than the 3,940 additional tests reported in the previous 24-hour period.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing, behind Fairfax County. A total of 5,919 tests have been performed in the health district, up 356 since Sunday's report, the VDH reports says.
Testing and percent of positive cases: Statewide, the percent of positive cases to new tests stood at 13.4% Monday, down from 14.8% on Sunday.
The percent of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to new tests in Prince William Health District was 24%, about the same as the 23% reported during the previous 24 hours.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 2,066 2,014 on Monday, up 52 from Sunday. That's 20 fewer new hospitalizations than the 72 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said Virginia would not be able to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines unless the state sees a downward trajectory over 14 days in both the percent of positive COVID-19 cases relative to new tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19. Northam also called for an increase of COVID-19 tests administered across the state toward a goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Deaths: Statewide, an additional 10 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities of 454. There are also four "probable" COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 458.
Local deaths: Fairfax County now leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 104, up five from Sunday's report. The county's death toll surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which continues to list 89 deaths, which is unchanged.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 216 deaths, including 104 in Fairfax, up five; 32 in Arlington, unchanged; 22 in Prince William, up one; 18 in Alexandria, one fewer than reported Sunday; and 12 in Loudoun County, up one.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; Spotsylvania County with three deaths, unchanged and two in Stafford, also unchanged.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 171 hospitalizations, up 16 from Sunday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 529, up 13 from Sunday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,110 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The Northern Virginia region now has at least 7,171 cases of COVID-19.
They include 627 in Alexandria, up 36; 836 in Arlington, up 46; 165 in the City of Manassas, up seven; 50 in Manassas Park, up five; 3,002 in Fairfax County, up 113; 96 in Fauquier County, up nine; 628 in Loudoun County, up 32; 1,353 in Prince William County, up 88; 119 in Spotsylvania County, up 12; and 218 in Stafford County, up five.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 338, or 21.6% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have now suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are seven deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69, up one from Sunday, and seven deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79, unchanged since Sunday's report.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, unchanged; two deaths among residents 80 years old or older; and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, all of which are unchanged since Sunday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39. The age group has one reported death, which was also unchanged on Monday.
The Prince William Health District has lost nine women and 14 men to COVID-19, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 454 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 417, or 91.8%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at least 41 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 27 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; at least nine among Virginians ages 40 to 49; at least three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and at least two among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Sunday, April 26: Virginia's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but state shows fewer new cases, hospitalizations, more tests
Virginia added fewer newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, showed fewer new hospitalizations and administered more COVID-19 tests on Sunday than it did during the previous 24 hours, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state added 586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 147 fewer than the 733 reported on Saturday, when Virginia set its most recent one-day record for new cases across the state.
The state also reported an additional 482 probable cases, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia to 12,970, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That's 604 more than the total number of confirmed and probable cases reported Saturday, but down from the 772 additional confirmed and probable cases reported in the previous 24-hour period. The numbers are current as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.
Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up 81 from Saturday, and 22 deaths, up one, the VDH report said.
The City of Manassas reported 158 cases, up four, and two deaths, up one from Saturday. The City of Manassas Park reported 45 cases, up one, and one death, which was unchanged since Saturday.
Prince William reported 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the previous 24-hour period.
Tests: On Sunday, Virginia reported a total of 76,118 COVID-19 tests, 3,940 more than the 72,178 tests reported Saturday. The number is 777 more than the 3,163 additional tests reported in the previous 24-hour period.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing, behind Fairfax County. A total of 5,563 tests have been performed in the health district, up 351 since Saturday's report, the VDH reports says.
Testing and percent of positive cases: Statewide, the percent of positive cases to new tests stood at 14.8% Sunday, down from 23% on Saturday.
The percent of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to new tests in Prince William Health District was 23% on Sunday, down from 28.1 during the previous 24 hours.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 2,014 1,942 on Sunday, up 72 from Saturday. That's 41 fewer new hospitalizations than the 113 new hospitalizations reported on Saturday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday said Virginia would not be able to enter phase one of the federal reopening guidelines unless the state sees a downward trajectory over 14 days in both the percent of positive COVID-19 cases relative to new tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19. Northam also called for an increase of COVID-19 tests administered across the state toward a goal of 10,000 daily tests.
Deaths: Statewide, an additional 12 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities of 444. There are also four "probable" COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 448.
Local deaths: Fairfax County now leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 99, up five from Saturday's report. The county's death toll surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which now lists 89 deaths, unchanged from Saturday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 209 deaths, including 99 in Fairfax, up five; 32 in Arlington, up three; 22 in Prince William, up one; 19 in Alexandria, up one; and 11 in Loudoun County, unchanged.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; Spotsylvania County with three deaths, unchanged and two in Stafford, also unchanged.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 155 hospitalizations, up five from Saturday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 516, up 28 from Saturday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,076 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The Northern Virginia region now has at least 6,793 cases of COVID-19.
They include 591 in Alexandria, up 16; 790 in Arlington, up 26; 158 in the City of Manassas, up four; 45 in Manassas Park, up one; 2,889 in Fairfax County, up 144; 87 in Fauquier County, up seven; 596 in Loudoun County, up 33; 1,265 in Prince William County, up 81; 107 in Spotsylvania County, up six; and 213 in Stafford County, up 15.
Prince William cases, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 320, or 21.8% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have now suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are six deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69 and seven deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79, up one since Saturday's report.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, unchanged; two deaths among residents 80 years old or older; and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, all of which are unchanged since Saturday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39. The age group has one reported death, which was also unchanged on Sunday.
The Prince William Health District has lost nine women and 13 men to COVID-19, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 444 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 408, or 91.8%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at least 40 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 26 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; at least nine among Virginians ages 40 to 49; at least three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and at least two among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Saturday, April 25: Virginia's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise 733 to 11,902, setting new 1-day record
Virginia's COVID-19 numbers continued on an upward trend Saturday with 733 new confirmed cases, which set a new one-day record and brought the state's total of confirmed cases to 11,902.
The Virginia Department of Health is listing 464 additional "probable" cases, bringing the state's total of confirmed and probable cases to 12,366.
That's 772 more than the 11,594 confirmed and probable cases reported Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers are going in the wrong direction from what Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday would need to be seen for the state to reopen non-essential businesses after Friday, May 8.
Northam called for a 14-day downward trajectory in both the percent of positive tests and the number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19.
Northam also said there would need to be an upward trend the total number of COVID-19 tests administered across the state. But there were actually fewer tests reported between Friday and Saturday than were reported in the previous 24-hour period.
On Saturday, Virginia reported a total 72,178 tests, 3,163 more than the 69,015 reported Friday. That's about 1,300 fewer tests than the 4,497 new tests reported between Thursday and Friday. The percent of positive cases to new tests stood at 23% on Saturday.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 5,212 tests have been performed in the health district, up 263 since Friday, the VDH report says. The percent of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases to new tests was 28.1% in Prince William Health District on Saturday.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,942 on Saturday, up 113 from Friday. That's 37 more hospitalizations in a 24-hour period than the 76 reported between Thursday and Friday.
Deaths: An additional 25 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities of 432. There are also four "probable" COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 436.
Local deaths: Fairfax County now leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 94, up five from Friday. The county's death toll surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which now lists 89 deaths, up three.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 196 deaths, including 94 in Fairfax, up five; 29 in Arlington, up five; 21 in Prince William, up one; 18 in Alexandria, up three; and 11 in Loudoun County, up one since Friday.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, unchanged since Friday; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; and Spotsylvania County with three deaths, also unchanged since Friday.
The Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park also have one death each, which is unchanged since Friday.
Local hospitalizations: The Prince William Health District reported 150 hospitalizations, up 12 from Friday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 488, up 28 from Friday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 1,028 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cases in Prince William, Northern Virginia: The Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,184 confirmed cases on Saturday, up 74 from Friday. The health district includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The City of Manassas reported 154 COVID-19 cases in Friday's report, up 17 from Friday. Meanwhile, Manassas Park reported 44 cases, unchanged since Friday.
The Northern Virginia region now has at least 6,461 cases of COVID-19.
They include 575 in Alexandria, up 28; 764 in Arlington, up 42; 154 in the City of Manassas, up 17; 44 in Manassas Park, unchanged; 2,745 in Fairfax County, up 211; 80 in Fauquier County, up seven; 564 in Loudoun County, up 35; 1,184 in Prince William County, up 74; 101 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 198 in Stafford County, up five.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 298, or 21.6% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have now suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are six deaths among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69 and six deaths among residents between the ages of 70 and 79.
There have been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, up one since Friday. There have been two deaths among residents 80 years old or older, up one since Friday, and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, which is unchanged.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39, also unchanged.
The Prince William Health District has lost eight women and 13 men to COVID-19, the VDH report says.
Statewide deaths according to age:
Saturday's VDH report said the state now has demographic data for all deaths, unlike Friday's report, which was missing that data for about 36% of cases statewide. No explanation was given for the change.
The statewide report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 432 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 398, or 92%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at least 38 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 26 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; at least eight among Virginians ages 40 to 49; at least three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and at least one among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Friday, April 24: Virginia's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 11,169, up 542
Virginia's COVID-19 numbers continued on an upward trend Friday, with 542 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the state's total to 11,169.
The Virginia Department of Health is listing 425 additional "probable" cases, bringing the state's total of confirmed and positive cases to 11,594.
That's 596 more than the total number of confirmed and probable cases in Thursday's report, which numbered 10,998.
An additional 37 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities of 407. There are also three "probable" COVID-19 deaths, one more than was listed Thursday.
The Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,110 confirmed cases on Friday, up 83 from Thursday. The number of deaths in the Prince William Health District related to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 20. The health district includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The 542 new confirmed cases across the state is 133 fewer than the 675 new confirmed cases reported Thursday. The day-to-day difference in new cases has garnered more attention since the Trump Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last week for reopening states. The document calls for a 14-day decline in new cases to move into toward the first phase of resuming normalcy.
Fairfax County now leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 89, up nine from Thursday. The county's death toll surpassed that of Henrico Health District, which now lists 86 deaths. Henrico County had 83 deaths on Thursday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 170 deaths, including 89 in Fairfax, up nine; 24 in Arlington, unchanged; 20 in Prince William, unchanged; 15 in Alexandria, up one; and 10 in Loudoun County, unchanged since Thursday.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show Fauquier County with two deaths, up one since Thursday; Fairfax City with two deaths, unchanged; Falls Church with two deaths, unchanged; and Spotsylvania County with three deaths, also unchanged since Thursday.
The Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park also have one death each, which is unchanged since Thursday.
The City of Manassas reported 137 COVID-19 cases in Friday's report, up 10 from Thursday. Meanwhile, Manassas Park reported 44 cases, up six.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,829 on Friday, up 76 since Thursday.
The Prince William Health District reported 138 hospitalizations, up six from Thursday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 460, up 24 from Thursday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 962 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 4,497 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 69,015 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 4,949 tests have been performed in the health district, up 371 since Thursday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 6,057 cases of COVID-19.
They include 547 in Alexandria, up 35; 722 in Arlington, up 36; 137 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 44 in Manassas Park, up six; 2,534 in Fairfax County, up 172; 73 in Fauquier County, up nine; 529 in Loudoun County, up 31; 1,110 in Prince William County, up 83; 97 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 193 in Stafford County, up 13.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 161, or 12.5% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 60 and 79 have now suffered the highest number of deaths.
There are five deaths each among Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 60 and 69 and between the ages of 70 and 79.
The number of fatalities reported among residents between the ages of 60 and 69 was adjusted down one from six to five on Friday, without explanation.
There have been three deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59, also adjusted down one since Thursday. There has been one death among residents 80 years old or older, also adjusted down one since Thursday, and two deaths among residents between the ages of 40 and 49, which is unchanged.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39, also unchanged from Thursday.
The Prince William Health District has lost eight women and 12 men to COVID-19, the VDH report says.
For the first time on Friday, the VDH report says the state has no age information on about 36% of the cases in the Prince William Health District, which includes 594 cases and three deaths.
Statewide cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
Similarly, the VDH is now showing that it is missing some demographic information about 36.4 percent of its cases statewide, which include 69 deaths, 366 hospitalizations and 4,218 cases.
Of cases for which the VDH has demographic information, the report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 338 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for which age information is available, 311, or 92%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are at lease 30 deaths among those 59 and younger, with at least 20 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; at least seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; at least two among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and at least one among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Thursday, April 23: Virginia sets new daily record for new COVID-19 cases, rising 675 to 10,627
Virginia set a new one-day record in new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, adding 675 to bring the state's new total of confirmed cases to 10,627.
There were 371 additional "probable cases" in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to 10,998.
An additional 23 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 370. There are also two "probable" COVID-19 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William Health District reported a total of 1,027 confirmed cases on Wednesday, up 103 from Wednesday. The number of deaths in the Prince William Health District related to COVID-19 rose to 20, up two, and include the first death in the City of Manassas. The health district includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The 675 new confirmed cases across the state mark an increase from the 501 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday. The day-to-day difference in new cases has garnered more attention since the Trump Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last week for reopening states. The document calls for a 14-day decline in new cases to move into the first steps toward resuming normalcy.
The Henrico Health District continues to lead the state with 83 deaths, up one since Wednesday. Henrico is followed by Fairfax Health District with 80 deaths, up 12 since Wednesday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 159 deaths, including 80 in Fairfax, up 12; 24 in Arlington, unchanged; 20 in Prince William, up two; 14 in Alexandria, up two; and 10 in Loudoun County, up one.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show Fairfax City with two deaths, up one since Wednesday; Falls Church with two deaths, up one; and Spotsylvania County with three deaths, up one.
The City of Manassas reported its first death on Thursday, while Manassas Park and Fauquier County continue to report one death each.
The City of Manassas reported 127 cases in Thursday's report, up 10 from Wednesday. Meanwhile, Manassas Park reported 38 cases, up seven.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,753 on Thursday, up 94 since Wednesday.
The Prince William Health District reported 132 hospitalizations, up 10 from Wednesday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 436, up 27 from Wednesday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 918 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 3,740 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 64,518 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 4,578 tests have been performed in the health district, up 295 since Wednesday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 5,359 cases of COVID-19.
They include 512 in Alexandria, up 38; 686 in Arlington, up 23; 127 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 38 in Manassas Park, up four; 2,362 in Fairfax County, up 106; 64 in Fauquier County, up eight; 498 in Loudoun County, up 23; 1,027 in Prince William County, up 103; 94 in Spotsylvania County, up 11; and 180 in Stafford County, up 10.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William Health District residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 251, or 24.4% of the county's total, while residents between the ages of 70 and 79 have now suffered the highest number of deaths: six or about 30% of the Prince William Health District's 20 deaths. The number of deaths among residents in their 70s is up two from Wednesday.
There have also been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59 and five among county residents between the ages of 60 and 69. There have so far been two deaths among residents 80 years old or older, which is unchanged since Wednesday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39, the data show, while the county has lost two residents between the ages of 40 and 49 -- both unchanged since Wednesday.
Statewide cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 370 deaths reported Thursday, 339, or 91.6%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 33 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 22 among Virginians ages 50 to 59, up two; and seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29 -- all unchanged from Wednesday.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 2,054 on Thursday, or 18.7% of the 10,627 confirmed cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 335 hospitalizations, up 18, and 22 deaths, up two since Wednesday. The age group makes up 5.9% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 988 or 9% of the state's 10,627 confirmed cases.
But deaths among the group, at 172 on Wednesday (up 13 in the last 24 hours) comprise 46.4% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 988 cases, 292 hospitalizations and 172 deaths as of Thursday, April 23.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 100 or 27% of the state's total, up four from Wednesday. But the group comprised only 8.7% of the state's total 10,627 confirmed cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 960 cases, up 43, and 325 hospitalizations, up 12 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 67, up four from Wednesday. The number is 18.1% of the state's 370 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 14.8% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,630 cases, up 82; 384 hospitalizations, up 24; and 67 deaths, up four, as of Thursday, April 23, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,916 cases, up 136 from Wednesday. The group comprises 17.4% of the state's total cases as of Thursday. There have been 212 hospitalizations, up nine, and seven deaths, which is unchanged, among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,719 cases, up 138, or 15.6% of the state's total, as of Thursday.
There have been 127 hospitalizations, up six, and three deaths, which is unchanged, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 1,358 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 105 from Wednesday. The group comprises or 12.3% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 66 hospitalizations, up eight, and one death, which is unchanged, among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 367 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 41 from Wednesday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 241 on Thursday, up 28 from Wednesday. They comprise 2.2% of the state's total cases.
The report showed that five Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one from Wednesday. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 126 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up 13 from Wednesday. Seven children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one since Wednesday, but none have died.
Wednesday, April 22: State reports 6 COVID-19 outbreaks in Prince William, 5 are in long-term care facilities
The Prince William Health District is reporting six outbreaks of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including five in long-term care facilities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
It's not clear which long-term care facilities are reporting outbreaks. The VDH says privacy laws prevent it from releasing the names of long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks. The Prince William Health District has has previously confirmed outbreaks in Birmingham Green, in Manassas, and at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation, in Gainesville.
There were two outbreaks reported in Prince William prior to Wednesday's VDH report. The original two outbreaks included one at a long-term care facility and one in an educational setting, which could include a school or a college. VDH will not specify the which educational setting in the health district experienced an outbreak, also because of privacy laws.
Across the state, there have been 91 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which have resulted in 985 cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths, according to the VDH report.
Statewide, Virginia added 501 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 9,952. An additional 25 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 349, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There were 314 additional "probable cases" in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to 10,266.
The Prince William Health District reported a total of 924 confirmed cases on Wednesday, up 57 from Tuesday. The number of deaths in the Prince William Health District related to COVID-19 rose to 18, up one. The health district includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The 501 new cases across the state mark an increase from the 461 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday. The day-to-day difference in new cases has garnered more attention since the Trump Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last week for reopening states. The document calls for a 14-day decline in new cases to move into the first steps toward resuming normalcy.
The Henrico Health District continues to lead the state with 82 deaths, up five since Tuesday. Henrico is followed by Fairfax Health District with 68 deaths, up two since Tuesday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 140 deaths, including 68 in Fairfax, up two; 24 in Arlington, up one; 18 in Prince William, up one; 12 in Alexandria, up three; and nine in Loudoun County, up one.
Starting this week, the VDH is also breaking down deaths and hospitalizations by locality, not only by health district.
The new data show there has been one death each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Manassas Park and Fauquier County. There have been three deaths in Spotsylvania, up one, and two in Stafford County.
The City of Manassas reported 117 cases in Wednesday's report, up seven from Tuesday, but zero deaths. Meanwhile, Manassas Park reported 31 cases, up one, and one death.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,659 on Wednesday, up 78 since Tuesday.
The Prince William Health District reported 122 hospitalizations, up nine from Tuesday's report. The local health district is reporting the second-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 409, up 26 from Tuesday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 866 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,424 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 60,778 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 4,283 tests have been performed in the health district, up 182 since Monday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 5,319 cases of COVID-19.
They include 474 in Alexandria, up 12; 663 in Arlington, up 38; 117 in the City of Manassas, up seven; 34 in Manassas Park, up three; 2,256 in Fairfax County, up 179; 56 in Fauquier County, up seven; 475 in Loudoun County, up seven; 924 in Prince William County, up 57; 83 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 170 in Stafford County, up six.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The data show that Prince William County residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 232, or 21.6% of the county's total, while county residents between the ages of 60 and 69 have reported the highest number of deaths: 5 or about 28% of the county's 18 deaths.
There have also been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59 and four among county residents between the ages of 70 and 79. There have so far been two deaths among residents 80 years old or older, up one from Tuesday.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39, the data show, while the county has lost two residents between the ages of 40 and 49.
Statewide cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 349 deaths reported Wednesday, 318, or 91%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 31 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 20 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29, unchanged from Tuesday.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,911 on Wednesday, or 18.6% of the 9,952 confirmed cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 316 hospitalizations, up 17, and 20 deaths, unchanged from Tuesday. The age group makes up 5.7% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 948 or 9.2% of the state's 9,952 confirmed cases.
But deaths among the group, at 159 on Wednesday (up 12 in the last 24 hours) comprise 45.5% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 948 cases, 278 hospitalizations and 159 deaths as of Wednesday, April 22.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 96 or 27.5% of the state's total, up 10 from Tuesday. But the group comprised only 8.9% of the state's total 9,952 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 917 cases, up 62, and 313 hospitalizations, up 16 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 63, up four from Tuesday. The number is 18% of the state's 349 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 15.1% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,548 cases, up 68; 360 hospitalizations, up 12; and 63 deaths, up four, as of Wednesday, April 22, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,780 cases, up 116 from Tuesday. The group comprises 17.3% of the state's total cases as of Wednesday. There have been 203 hospitalizations, up 14, and seven deaths, unchanged since Tuesday, among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,581 cases, up 100, or 15.4% of the state's total, as of Wednesday.
There have been 121 hospitalizations, up four, and three deaths, unchanged since Tuesday, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 1,253 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up 99 from Tuesday. The group comprises or 12.2% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 58 hospitalizations, up two, and one death, unchanged since Tuesday, among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 326 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 32 from Tuesday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 213 on Wednesday, up 16 from Tuesday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The report continued to show that four Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, unchanged from Tuesday. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 113 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up 16 from Tuesday. Six children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one since Tuesday, but none have died.
Updated information about COVID-19 cases in Virginia and its many localities was delayed this morning because of technical difficulties, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Tuesday, April 21: Virginia's cases of COVID-19 rise to 9,451, including 867 in Prince William
Virginia added 461 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 9,451. An additional 24 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 324, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH reported several categories of additional information for the first time on Tuesday. They included the number of "probable cases" in the state, which numbered 179, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 9,630.
Prince William County reported a total of 867 confirmed cases on Tuesday, 74 more than the 793 reported Monday. The number of deaths in the Prince William Health District related to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 17. The health district includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The 461 new cases across the state mark a slight increase from the 453 confirmed cases reported Monday. The day-to-day difference in new confirmed cases has garnered more attention since the Trump Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last week for reopening states. The document calls for a 14-day decline in new cases to move into the first steps toward resuming normalcy.
The Henrico Health District continues to lead the state with 77 deaths, up five since Monday. Henrico is followed by Fairfax Health District with 66 deaths, up seven since Monday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 129 deaths, including 66 in Fairfax, up seven; 23 in Arlington, up one; 17 in Prince William, unchanged; nine in Alexandria, up one; and eight in Loudoun County, which is the same number reported Monday.
For the first time on Monday, the VDH broke down deaths and hospitalizations by county level, not only by health district.
The new data show there has been one death each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Manassas Park and Fauquier County. There have been two deaths each in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
The City of Manassas reported 110 cases in Tuesday's report, up 14 from Monday, but zero deaths. Meanwhile, Manassas Park reported 31 cases, up one, and one death.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,581 on Tuesday, up 81 since Monday.
The Prince William Health District reported 113 hospitalizations, up three from Monday's report. The local health district is reporting the third-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 383, up 17 from Monday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 792 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 1,619 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 58,354 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Monday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 4,101 tests have been performed in the health district, up 270 since Monday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 4,995 cases of COVID-19.
They include 462 in Alexandria, up 41; 625 in Arlington, up 32; 110 in the City of Manassas, up 14; 31 in Manassas Park, up one; 2,077 in Fairfax County, up 152; 49 in Fauquier County, up eight; 468 in Loudoun County, up 22; 867 in Prince William County, up 74; 79 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 164 in Stafford County, up three.
Prince William cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
For the first time on Tuesday, the VDH report broke down hospitalizations and deaths by age in each health district.
The data show that Prince William County residents between the ages of 40 and 49 have had the most cases of COVID-19, with 222, or 22% of the county's total, while county residents between the ages of 60 and 69 have reported the highest number of deaths: 5 or about 29% of the county's 17 deaths.
There have also been four deaths among county residents between the ages of 50 and 59 and four among county residents between the ages of 70 and 79. There has so far been only one death among residents 80 years old or older, the new data show.
The youngest Prince William County resident to die of COVID-19 was between the ages of 30 and 39, the data show, while the county has lost two residents between the ages of 40 and 49.
Statewide cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 324 deaths reported Monday, 292, or 90.1%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 31 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 20 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; three among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,813 on Tuesday, or 18.8% of the 9,451 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 299 hospitalizations, up 16, and 20 deaths, up one, since Monday. The age group makes up 6.1% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 888 or 9.2% of the state's 9,451 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 147 on Tuesday (again up 13 in the last 24 hours) comprise 45.3% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 888 cases, 268 hospitalizations and 147 deaths as of Tuesday, April 21.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 86 or 26.5% of the state's total, up four from Monday. But the group comprised only 8.9% of the state's total 9,451 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 855 cases, up 32, and 297 hospitalizations, up 11 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 59, up five from Monday. The number is 18% of the state's 300 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 15.4% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,480 cases, up 67; 346 hospitalizations, up 14; and 59 deaths, up five, as of Tuesday, April 21, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,664 cases, up 139 from Monday. The group comprises 17.3% of the state's total cases as of Tuesday. There have been 189 hospitalizations, up 11, and seven deaths, unchanged since Monday, among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,481 cases, up 137, or 15.4% of the state's total, as of Monday.
There have been 117 hospitalizations, up seven, and three deaths, up one since Monday, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up 82 from Monday. The group comprises or 12% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 56 hospitalizations, up four, and one death, unchanged since Monday, among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 294 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 24 from Monday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 197 on Monday, up seven from Monday. They comprise 2% of the state's total cases.
The report continued to show that four Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, unchanged from Monday. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 97 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up 17 from Monday. Five children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up one since Monday, but none have died.
Monday, April 20: Prince William adds 51 COVID-19 cases, one death. New county tallies: 793 cases, 17 deaths
Virginia added 453 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 8,990. An additional 23 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 300.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 17 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up one from Sunday's report. Prince Willam has the fifth-highest death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Henrico County continues to lead the state with 72 deaths, up one since Sunday. Henrico is followed by Fairfax County with 59 deaths, up 11 since Sunday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 122 deaths, including 59 in Fairfax, up 11; 22 in Arlington, up two; 17 in Prince William, up one; eight in Alexandria, up one; and eight in Loudoun County, up one.
Deaths remained unchanged Monday in the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg and has six deaths; and in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, and has two deaths.
Prince William County now has a total of 793 cases, up 51 from Sunday. That's nine more than the 42 new cases reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The City of Manassas reported 96 cases in Monday's report, up three from Sunday, while Manassas Park reported 30 cases, up five.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,500 on Monday, up 78 since Sunday.
The Prince William Health District reported 110 hospitalizations, up 14 from Sunday's report. The local health district is reporting the third-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 366, up 31 from Saturday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 774 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,002 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 56,735 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 3,831 tests have been performed in the health district, up 184 since Sunday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 4,645 cases of COVID-19.
They include 421 in Alexandria, up 38; 593 in Arlington, up 18; 96 in the City of Manassas, up three; 30 in Manassas Park, up five; 1,925 in Fairfax County, up 116; 41 in Fauquier County, up two; 446 in Loudoun County, up 21; 793 in Prince William County, up 51; 77 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 161 in Stafford County, up nine.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 300 deaths reported Monday, 270, or 90%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 29 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 19 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; two among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,719 on Monday, or 19.1% of the 8,990 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 283 hospitalizations, up 12, and 19 deaths, up one, since Sunday. The age group makes up 6.3% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 823 or 9.2% of the state's 8,990 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 134 on Monday (up 13 in the last 24 hours) comprise 44.6% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 823 cases, 250 hospitalizations and 134 deaths as of Monday, April 20.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 82 or 27.3% of the state's total, up four from Sunday. But the group comprised only 9.2% of the state's total 8,990 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 823 cases, up 32, and 286 hospitalizations, up 14 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 54, up five from Sunday. The number is 18% of the state's 300 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 15.7% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,413 cases, up 65; 332 hospitalizations, up 20; and 54 deaths, up five, as of Monday, April 20, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,525 cases, up 89 from Sunday. The group comprises 17% of the state's total cases as of Monday. There have been 178 hospitalizations, up 11, and seven deaths, unchanged since Sunday, among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,344 cases, up 65, or 14.9% of the state's total, as of Monday.
There have been 110 hospitalizations, up two, and two deaths, unchanged since Sunday, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 1,072 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up 51 from Sunday. The group comprises or 11.9% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 53 hospitalizations, up three, and one death, unchanged since Sunday, among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 270 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 20 from Sunday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 190 on Monday, up 13 from Sunday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The report continued to show that four Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, unchanged from Sunday. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 80 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up seven from Sunday. Four children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Sunday, April 19: Virginia adds 484 cases, 19 deaths. New COVID-19 totals: 8,537 cases, 277 deaths
Virginia added 484 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state's total to 8,537. An additional 19 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 277.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 16 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up one from Saturday's report. Prince Willam has the fifth-highest death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Henrico County continues to lead the state with 71 deaths, unchanged since Saturday. Henrico is followed by Fairfax County with 48 deaths, up five since Saturday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 106 deaths, including 48 in Fairfax, up five; 20 in Arlington, up three; 16 in Prince William, up one; and six in the Rappahannock Health District, up one.
Deaths remained unchanged Sunday in Alexandria, which has seven; in Loudoun County, which has seven; and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which has two.
Prince William County now has a total of 742 cases, up 42 from Saturday. That's 16 fewer than the 58 new cases reported between Friday and Saturday.
The City of Manassas reported 93 cases in Saturday's report, up 11 from Saturday, while Manassas Park reported 25 cases, up four.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,422 on Sunday, up 126 since Saturday.
The Prince William Health District reported 96 hospitalizations, up eight from Saturday's report. The local health district is reporting the fourth-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 335, up 26 from Saturday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 717 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,802 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 54,733 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 3,647 tests have been performed in the health district, up 250 since Saturday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 4,345 cases of COVID-19.
They include 383 in Alexandria, up 29; 575 in Arlington, up 55; 93 in the City of Manassas, up 11; 25 in Manassas Park, up four; 1,809 in Fairfax County, up 176; 39 in Fauquier County, up three; 425 in Loudoun County, up 12; 742 in Prince William County, up 42; 74 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 152 in Stafford County, up nine.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 277 deaths reported Sunday, 248, or nearly 90%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 28 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 18 among Virginians ages 50 to 59, up one; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49, unchanged; two among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29, also unchanged from Saturday.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,634 on Sunday, or 19.1% of the 8,537 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 271 hospitalizations, up 17, and 18 deaths, up one, since Saturday. The age group makes up 6.5% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 777 or 9.1% of the state's 8,537 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 121 on Sunday (up 10 in the last 24 hours) comprise 43.6% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 777 cases, 234 hospitalizations and 121 deaths as of Sunday, April 19.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 78 or 28.1% of the state's total, up seven from Saturday. But the group comprised only 9.3% of the state's total 8,537 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 791 cases, up 35, and 272 hospitalizations, up 16 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 49, up one from Saturday. The number is 17.6% of the state's 277 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 15.8% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,348 cases, up 60; 312 hospitalizations, up 23; and 49 deaths, up one, as of Sunday, April 19, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,436 cases, up 87 from Saturday. The group comprises 16.8% of the state's total cases as of Sunday. There have been 167 hospitalizations and seven deaths among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,279 cases, up 78, or 14.9% of the state's total, as of Sunday.
There have been 108 hospitalizations, up 16, and two deaths, unchanged since Saturday, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 1,021 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up 65 from Saturday. The group comprises or 12% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 50 hospitalizations, up three, and one death, unchanged since Saturday, among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 250 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 14 from Saturday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 177 on Sunday, up six from Saturday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The report showed that four Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two from Saturday. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 73 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up eight from Saturday. Four children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Saturday, April 18: Virginia adds 562 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths
Virginia added 562 new COVID-19 cases Saturday pushing the state's cumulative number of cases to 8,053. An additional 27 deaths have been blamed on the disease over the past 24 hours, for a new statewide death toll of 258.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 15 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up one from Friday's report. Prince Willam has the fifth-highest death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Henrico County leads the state with 71 deaths, up nine since Friday, followed by Fairfax County with 43 deaths, up six since Friday.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 89 deaths, including 43 in Fairfax, up six; 17 in Arlington, up two; and 15 in Prince William, up one.
Deaths remained unchanged Saturday in Loudoun County, which has seven; the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford County and Fredericksburg and has five deaths; and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County and has two.
Prince William County now has a total of 700 cases, up 56 from Friday. That's four fewer than the 62 new cases reported between Thursday and Friday.
The City of Manassas reported 82 cases in Saturday's report, up 10 from Friday, while Manassas Park remained unchanged at 21 cases.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,296 Saturday, up 75 since Friday.
The Prince William Health District reported 88 hospitalizations, up four from Friday. The local health district is reporting the third-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 309, up 24 from Friday.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 621 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,934 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 51,931 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Friday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 3,397 tests have been performed in the health district, up 195 since Friday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 3,992 cases of COVID-19.
They include 354 in Alexandria, up 33; 520 in Arlington, up 35; 82 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 21 in Manassas Park, unchanged; 1,633 in Fairfax County, up 157; 36 in Fauquier County, up one; 413 in Loudoun County, up 28; 700 in Prince William County, up 56; 72 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 143 in Stafford County, up 15.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 258 deaths reported Saturday, 230, or nearly 90%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 27 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 17 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; two among Virginians ages 30 to 39 and one among Virginians ages 20 to 29.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,559 on Saturday, or 19.4% of the 8,053 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 254 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. The age group makes up 6.5% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 707 or 8.8% of the state's 8,053 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 111 on Saturday (up 13 in the last 24 hours) comprise 43% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 707 cases, 207 hospitalizations and 111 deaths as of Saturday, April 18.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 71 or 27.5% of the state's total, up nine from Friday. But the group comprised only 9.4% of the state's total 8,053 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 756 cases, up 42, and 256 hospitalizations, up 12 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 48, up two from Friday. The number is 18% of the state's 258 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 16% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,288 cases, up 84; 289 hospitalizations, up 21; and 48 deaths, up two, as of Saturday, April 18, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,349 cases, up 95 from Friday. The group comprises 16.8% of the state's total cases as of Saturday. There have been 154 hospitalizations and seven deaths among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,201 cases (up 97) or 14.9% of the state's total, as of Saturday.
There have been 92 hospitalizations (up six) and two deaths, up one, among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 956 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up 79 from Friday. The group comprises or 11.9% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 47 hospitalizations and one death among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 236 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 18 from Friday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 171 on Saturday, up 13 from Friday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The report continued to show that two Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 65 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up five from Friday. Four children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Friday, April 17: Virginia sets new 1-day record for new COVID-19 cases, up 602. Prince William death toll rises to 14, up 2
Virginia set yet another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases Friday, adding adding 602 in the last 24 hours for a new total of 7,491. The state's death tally rose to 231 on Friday, up 23 from Thursday.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 14 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up two from Thursday's report. Prince Willam now has the fourth-highest death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Henrico County leads the state with 62 deaths, followed by Fairfax County with 37 deaths.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 80 deaths, including 37 in Fairfax, 15 in Arlington, 14 in Prince William, seven in Loudoun County, five in the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford County and Fredericksburg; and two in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.
Prince William County now has a total of 644 cases, up 62 from Thursday. That's 16 more cases than the 46 new cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The City of Manassas reported 72 cases in Thursday's report, up 10 from Thursday, while Manassas Park reported 21 cases, up five.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,221, up 107 since Thursday.
The Prince William Health District reported 84 hospitalizations, up eight from Thursday. The local health district is reporting the third-highest number of hospitalizations in the state. Fairfax County continues to report the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 285.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 551 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,553 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 48,997 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 3,202 tests have been performed in the health district, up 230 since yesterday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 3,653 cases of COVID-19.
They include 321 in Alexandria, up 46; 485 in Arlington, up 32; 72 in the City of Manassas, up 10; 21 in Manassas Park, up five; 1,476 in Fairfax County, up 101; 35 in Fauquier County, up three; 385 in Loudoun County, up seven; 644 in Prince William County, up 62; 69 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 128 in Stafford County, up seven.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 231 deaths reported Wednesday, 206, or nearly 90%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 24 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 14 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; eight among Virginians ages 40 to 49; and one each among Virginians ages 20 to 29 and 30 to 39.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,466 on Friday, or 19.6% of the 7,491 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and 59, there have been 228 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. The age group makes up 6% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 653 or 8.7% of the state's 7,491 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 98 on Friday (up eight in the last 24 hours) comprise 42% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 653 cases, 197 hospitalizations and 98 deaths as of Friday, April 17.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 62 or 26.8% of the state's total. But the group comprised only 9.5% of the state's 7,491 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 714 cases, up 52, and 244 hospitalizations, up 22 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 46, or 20% of the state's 231 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 16.1% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,204 cases, up 90; 268 hospitalizations, up 21; and 46 deaths, up three, as of Friday, April 17, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,254 cases, or 16.7% of the state's total, as of Friday. There have been 147 hospitalizations and eight deaths among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,104 cases (up 76) or 14.7% of the state's total, as of Friday, April 17.
There have been 86 hospitalizations (up six) and one death among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 877 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up 69 from Thursday. The group comprises or 11.7% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 45 hospitalizations and one death among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 218 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 25 from Thursday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 158 on Friday, up 13 from Thursday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The new report showed that two Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 60 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up 12 from Thursday. Four children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Thursday, April 16: Virginia's COVID-19 death toll rises to 208, including 12 in Prince William
Virginia's COVID-19 death tally rose to 208 on Thursday, up 13 from Wednesday. Meanwhile, the state added 389 new COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 6,889, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 12 deaths in the Prince William Health District, up one from Wednesday's report, and the fifth-highest death count of any health district in the state. The Prince William Health District includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Henrico County leads the state with 57 deaths, followed by Fairfax County with 31 deaths.
Across Northern Virginia, COVID-19 is blamed for 71 deaths, including 31 in Fairfax, 15 in Arlington, 12 in Prince William, six in Loudoun County, five in the Rappahannock Health District, which includes Stafford County and Fredericksburg; and two in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County.
Prince William County now has a total of 582 cases, up 46 from Wednesday. The City of Manassas reported 62 cases in Thursday's report, up nine from Wednesday, while Manassas Park reported 16 cases, up two.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,114, up 66 since Wednesday.
The Prince William Health District reported 76 hospitalizations, the third-highest number of any health district in the state. Fairfax County reported the highest number of hospitalizations in Virginia with 271.
Across Northern Virginia, at least 471 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing: An additional 2,275 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 46,444 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 2,972 tests have been performed in the health district, up 157 since yesterday, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 3,370 cases of COVID-19.
They include 275 in Alexandria, up 21; 453 in Arlington, up 33; 62 in the City of Manassas, up nine; 16 in Manassas Park, up two; 1,375 in Fairfax County, up 77; 32 in Fauquier County, up three; 378 in Loudoun County, up 11; 582 in Prince William County, up 46; 62 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 120 in Stafford County, up 12.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 208 deaths reported Wednesday, 174, or nearly 90%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 20 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 11 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; and one each among Virginians ages 20 to 29 and 30 to 39.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
50-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,349 on Thursday, or 19.6% of the 6,889 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and older, there have been 203 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. The age group makes up 5.6% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 556 or 8.2% of the state's 6,889 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 90 on Thursday (up eight in the last 24 hours) comprise 43% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 556 cases, 175 hospitalizations and 90 deaths as of Thursday, April 16.
70-somethings continue to comprise the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 54 or 26% of the state's total. But the group comprised only 9.6% of the state's 6,889 cases.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 662 cases, up 28, and 222 hospitalizations, up 10 in the last 24 hours, in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 43, or 20.7% of the state's 208 COVID-19 deaths. The group comprises 16.2% of the state's total cases.
Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 reported 1,114 cases, up 53; 247 hospitalizations, up 17; and 43 deaths, up one, as of Thursday, April 16, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,168 cases, or 17% of the state's total, as of Thursday. There have been 143 hospitalizations and seven deaths among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 1,028 cases (up 65) or 14.9% of the state's total, as of Thursday, April 16.
There have been 80 hospitalizations (up 10) and one death among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 808 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 53 from Wednesday. The group comprises or 11.7% of the state's total number of cases.
There have been 39 hospitalizations and one death among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 193 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up nine from Wednesday. The group still comprises the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 145 on Thursday, up seven from Wednesday. They comprise 2.1% of the state's total cases.
The new report showed that two Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 48 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Wednesday. Three children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Wednesday, April 15: Virginia reports 41 new COVID-19 deaths, up 26% in 24 hours
Virginia's COVID-19 death tally rose to 195 on Wednesday, which is a 26% increase from Tuesday's total of 154 deaths. Meanwhile, the state added 329 new COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 6,500, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 11 deaths in the Prince William Health District, the VDH reported Wednesday.
Prince William County now has a total of 536 cases, up 28 from Tuesday. The City of Manassas reported 53 cases in Wednesday's report, up four from Tuesday, while Manassas Park reported 14 cases, up one.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 1,048, up 70 since Tuesday.
Testing: An additional 1,406 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 44,169 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the VDH reported.
The Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, ranks second in the state in COVID-19 testing. A total of 2,815 tests have been performed in the health district, the VDH report says.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 3,139 cases of COVID-19, up 191 since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 254 in Alexandria, up seven; 420 in Arlington, up 19; 53 in the City of Manassas, up four; 14 in Manassas Park, up one; 1,298 in Fairfax County, up 91; 29 in Fauquier County, up one; 367 in Loudoun County, up 23; 536 in Prince William County, up 28; 60 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 108 in Stafford County, up 13.
Cases, hospitalizations, deaths according to age:
The VDH report continues to show that COVID-19 poses the greatest threat to Virginians ages 60 and older. Of the 195 deaths reported Wednesday, 174, or 89%, were among those age 60 and older.
Meanwhile, there are a total of 20 deaths among those 59 and younger, with 11 among Virginians ages 50 to 59; seven among Virginians ages 40 to 49; and one each among Virginians ages 20 to 29 and 30 to 39.
There have been no deaths, so far, among Virginians ages 19 and younger, the report says.
Fifty-somethings continue to report the largest percentage of cases in the state, with 1,277 on Wednesday, or 19.6% of the 6,500 cases reported across the state.
Among those age 50 and older, there have been 195 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. The age group makes up 5.6% of the state's deaths.
80-somethings, meanwhile, comprise the third-lowest number of cases in Virginia with 530 or 8.2% of the state's 6,500 cases.
But deaths among the group, at 82 on Wednesday, comprise 42% of the state's total.
Among those age 80 and older, there were 530 cases, 212 hospitalizations and 82 deaths as of Wednesday, April 15.
Similarly, 70-somethings reported the second-highest number of deaths in the state, with 50 or 25.6% of the state's total. But the group comprised only 9.8% of the state's 6,500 cases as of Wednesday, April 15.
Virginians between the ages of 70 and 79 reported 634 cases and 212 hospitalizations in the latest VDH report.
60-somethings reported the next highest number of deaths, with 42, or 21.5% of the state's 195 COVID-19 deaths.
The group reported 1,061 cases, 16.3% of the state's total, and 230 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, April 15, the VDH says.
40-somethings reported 1,095 cases, or 16.8% of the state's total, as of Wednesday, April 15.
There have been 134 hospitalizations and seven deaths among those ages 40 to 49, the VDH report said.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 reported 963 cases, or 14.8% of the state's total, as of Wednesday, April 15.
There have been 70 hospitalizations and one death among those ages 30 to 39, the VDH report said.
20-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29 reported 755 cases, or 11.6% of the state's total, as of Wednesday, April 15.
There have been 37 hospitalizations and one death among those ages 20 to 29, the VDH report said.
19 and younger: There are now 184 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, who still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds numbered 138 on Wednesday, comprising 2.1% of the state's total.
The new report showed that two Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 46 reported cases among children age 9 and younger. Two children age 9 or younger have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but none have died.
Tuesday, April 14: Virginia adds 424 new COVID-19 cases for new total of 6,171. Prince William adds 74 cases, 1 death
There were 424 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths reported in Virginia overnight, for new a new statewide tally of 6,171 cases and 154 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 is now tied to at least 10 deaths in the Prince William Health District, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Prince William County is now reporting a total of 508 cases, up 74 from Monday. The City of Manassas reported 49 cases in Tuesday's report, up eight from Monday, while Manassas Park reported 13 cases, up three.
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 978, up 75 since Monday.
Testing: An additional 1,362 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 42,763 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Monday, the VDH reported.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 2,948 cases of COVID-19, up 181 since Monday, the new data show.
They include 247 in Alexandria, up 12; 401 in Arlington, up 11; 49 in the City of Manassas, up eight; 13 in Manassas Park, up three; 1,207 in Fairfax County, up 43; 28 in Fauquier County; 344 in Loudoun County, up 20; 508 in Prince William County, up 74; 56 in Spotsylvania County, up five; and 95 in Stafford County, up eight.
Monday, April 13: COVID-19 kills nine in Prince William Health District, total county cases rise to 434
COVID-19 is now tied to at least nine deaths in the Prince William Health District, according to a new, more detailed report released by the Virginia Department of Health Monday.
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, the three jurisdictions that comprise the Prince William Health District, are also now reporting a total of 434 cases, up 45 from Sunday.
The City of Manassas reported 41 cases in Monday's report, up seven from Sunday, while Manassas Park remained steady at 10 cases.
Virginia added 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a new tally of 5,747 and eight deaths, for a new death tally of 149.
The new VDH report shows the number of COVID-19 deaths by health district, instead of only by planning region, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The report does not, however, provide more detailed information about the nine Prince William County residents whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, such as their ages, gender, or where they live in the county.
The Prince William Health District has had at least 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and at least 2,600 people tested for it, the new report said.
Also, the county health district has had at least two "outbreaks" of COVID-19, one in a long-term care facility and one in an "educational setting." The report, however, gives no specifics regarding the location of the outbreaks.
Also for the first time Monday, the VDH broke down the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Virginia by age group.
The report reiterates how deadly COVID-19 has been to senior citizens. Of the state's 149 deaths, 135, or more than 90%, have been reported among those age 60 and older.
There have been 60 deaths among Virginians age 80 and older, comprising 40.2% of the state's total number of COVID-19 fatalities.
There have been 40 deaths among Virginians age 70 to 79, comprising 26.8% of the state's death tally, and 35 deaths among those age 60 to 69, or 23.4% of the state's total.
Virginians between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 1,154 reported as of Monday. But the group has reported just eight deaths, or about 5.3% of the state's total.
Other highlights of the latest report include:
Hospitalizations: The VDH's statewide tally of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose to 903, up 31 since Sunday.
Testing: An additional 1,416 people had been tested for the coronavirus across the state. A total of 41,401 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the VDH reported.
Cases in Northern Virginia: The region now has at least 2,767 cases of COVID-19, up 314 since Sunday, the new data show.
They include 235 in Alexandria, up 37; 390 in Arlington, up 24; 41 in the City of Manassas, up seven; 10 in Manassas Park; 1,164 in Fairfax County, up 156; 28 in Fauquier County, up three; 324 in Loudoun County, up 15; 434 in Prince William County, up 45; 51 in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 87 in Stafford County, up 15.
Cases, hospitalizations according to age:
50-somethings: Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 1,154, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 92 new cases since Sunday, April 12, when the age group reported 1,062 cases.
The new report shows that 170 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and eight, or about 4.7%, of those hospitalized, have died.
60-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 make up the next highest numbers of cases with 949 reported on Monday, up 78 from Sunday.
The group comprises 16.5% of the state's cases.
The new report shows that 198 Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 35, or about 17.6% of those hospitalized, have died.
40-somethings: Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 966 cases Sunday, up 84 from Sunday. They comprise 16.8% of the state's cases, the new data say.
The new report says that 108 Virginians between the ages of 40 and 49 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and four, or about 3.7% of those hospitalized, have died.
30-somethings: Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 864 cases as of Monday, up 68 from Sunday's report. The group comprises 15% of the state's cases.
The new report shows that 55 people between the age of 30 and 39 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and one person has died.
20-somethings: There are 663 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 54 from Sunday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.5% of the state's cases, the report says.
The new report shows that 34 people between the ages of 20 and 29 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and one person has died.
70-somethings: People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 9.8% of the state's total, with 561 cases, up 33 from Sunday.
The new report shows that 192 people between the ages of 70 and 79 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 40, or about 20.8% of those hospitalized, have died.
80-somethings: There are 440 cases among those older than 80, up 54 from Sunday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.7% of the state's total number of cases.
The new report shows that 143 people age 80 or older have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 60, or about 41% of those hospitalized, have died.
19 and younger: There are now 148 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 11 from Sunday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 110 Monday, up six from Sunday. The cases comprise 1.9% of the state's total.
The new report showed that two Virginians between the age of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The age group is so far reporting zero deaths.
There are 38 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up five from Sunday.
The new report shows that one child between the ages of 0 and 9 has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, but no children age 9 or younger have yet died.
Sunday, April 12: Virginia reports 5,274 COVID-19 cases Sunday, up 197. Deaths rise to 141, up 11
Virginia added 197 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, just one-third of the 586 new cases reported Saturday, April 11, which set the state's new one-day record for new cases. Deaths tied to the disease climbed to 141, up 11.
The state's new tally is now 5,274. Prince William County held steady with 389 cases, which is actually one fewer than the 390 reported Saturday, April 11, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease rose to 872, up 35 since Saturday. An additional 1,986 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 39,985 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 34 cases in Sunday's report, the same number reported Saturday. Manassas Park also remained steady at 10 cases.
Additional deaths were reported Sunday in three of the five VDH planning regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 43 deaths, up one since Saturday's report.
The central region reported 56 deaths, up nine from Saturday, while the eastern region reported 26 deaths, up one. The northwest region, which includes Fauquier County, and southwest region held steady in death totals with seven and nine, respectively.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported.
Northern Virginia now has 2,453 cases of COVID-19, up 100 across the region since Saturday, the new data show.
They include 198 in Alexandria, up 10; 366 in Arlington, up 17; 34 in the City of Manassas; 10 in Manassas Park; 1,008 in Fairfax County, up 62; 25 in Fauquier County; 309 in Loudoun County, up 13; 389 in Prince William County, down one; 50 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 72 in Stafford County, up five.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 1,062, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 40 new cases since Saturday, April 11, when the age group reported 1,022 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 871 reported on Sunday, up 27 from Saturday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 16.5% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 882 cases Sunday, up 32 from Saturday. They comprise 16.5% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 796 cases as of Sunday, up 31 from Saturday's report. The group comprises 15.1% of the state's cases.
There are 609 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 20 from Saturday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.5% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10% of the state's total, with 528 cases, up 23 from Saturday.
There are 386 cases among those older than 80, up 12 from Saturday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.3% of the state's total.
There are now 137 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 11 from Saturday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 104 Sunday, up eight from Saturday. The cases comprise 2% of the state's total.
There are 33 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up three from Saturday. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Saturday, April 11, 2020: Virginia sets new 1-day record for COVID-19 cases, adding 586 to top 5,000. Prince William at 390, up 53
Virginia set yet another new one-day record Saturday for newly reported COVID-19 cases, with the statewide count now topping 5,000, up 586 since Friday.
The state's new tally is now 5,077. Prince William County added 53 new cases for a total of 390. Nine new deaths were attributed to the disease for a new total of 130, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Friday, April 10.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 837, up 65 since Friday. An additional 2,540 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 37,999 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Friday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 34 cases in Saturday's report, up five from Friday. Manassas Park reported 10 cases, up three from Friday.
Additional deaths were reported Saturday in all five VDH planning regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 42 deaths, up two since Friday's report.
The central region reported 47 deaths, up three from Friday. The eastern region reported 25 deaths, while the southwest region reported nine deaths, up two from Friday. The northwest region reported seven deaths, up one from Friday.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported.
Northern Virginia now has 2,353 cases of COVID-19, up 316 across the region since Friday, the new data show.
They include 188 in Alexandria, up 14; 349 in Arlington, up 37; 34 in the City of Manassas, up five; 10 in Manassas Park, up three; 946 in Fairfax County, up 169; 25 in Fauquier County, up two; 296 in Loudoun County, up 22; 390 in Prince William County, up 53; 47 in Spotsylvania County, up four; and 67 in Stafford County, up seven.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 1,022, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 117 new cases since Friday, April 10, when the age group reported 905 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 844 reported on Saturday, up 87 from Friday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 16.6% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 850 cases Saturday, up 106 from Friday. They comprise 16.7% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 765 cases as of Saturday, up 87 from Friday's report. The group comprises 15.1% of the state's cases.
There are 589 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 63 from Friday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.6% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 9.9% of the state's total, with 505 cases, up 41 from Friday.
There are 374 cases among those older than 80, up 45 from Friday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.4% of the state's total.
There are now 126 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 21 from Friday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 96 Saturday, up 17 from Friday. The cases comprise 1.9% of the state's total.
There are 30 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up four from Friday. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Friday, April, 10: Virginia adds 467 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, while Prince William adds 38.
Virginia reported 4,509 cases of COVID-19 Friday, an additional 467 new cases in 24 hours. Deaths attributed to the disease rose to 121, up 12.
Prince William County added 38 new cases -- two more than were added on Thursday -- for a total of 337, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 772, up 87 since Thursday. An additional 2,433 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 35,459 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 29 cases in Wednesday's report, up four from Thursday. Manassas Park reported seven cases, up two from Thursday.
Additional deaths were reported Friday in all but one of the five VDH planning regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 40, deaths, up six since Thursday's report.
The central region reported 44 deaths, up three from Thursday. The southwest region reported seven deaths, up one from Thursday, while the northwest region reported six deaths, the same number that were reported Thursday.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported.
Northern Virginia now has 2,037 cases of COVID-19, up 221 across the region since Thursday, the new data show. That's about the same increase the region showed during the previous 24-hour period, when 227 new cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
They include 174 in Alexandria, up 25; 312 in Arlington, up 32; 29 in the City of Manassas, up four; seven in Manassas Park, up two; 777 in Fairfax County, up 87; 23 in Fauquier County, up three; 274 in Loudoun County, up 16; 337 in Prince William County, up 38; 43 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 60 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 905, or 20.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 97 cases since Thursday, April 9, when the age group reported 808 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 757 reported on Friday, up 65 from Thursday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 16.8% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 744 cases Friday, up 84 from Thursday. They comprise 16.5% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 678 cases as of Friday, up 83 from Thursday. The group comprises 15% of the state's cases.
There are 526 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 42 from Thursday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 11.7% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.3% of the state's total, with 464 cases, up 39 from Thursday.
There are 329 cases among those older than 80, up 41 from Thursday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.3% of the state's total.
There are now 105 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 16 from Thursday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10- through 19-year-olds rose to 79 Friday, up 15 from Thursday. The cases comprise 1.8% of the state's total.
There are 26 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Thursday. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Thursday, April 9: Virginia deaths tied to COVID-19 spike to 109, up 34 across the state. Prince William reports 299 cases, up 36
Virginia reported 4,042 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an additional 397 new cases in 24 hours. Deaths attributed to the disease were up sharply across the state. A total of 109 deaths are now attributed to the disease, up 34 from Wednesday.
Prince William County added 36 new cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 299 as of Thursday, April 9, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
The VDH's tally of hospitalizations due to the disease, rose to 685, up 70 since Wednesday. An additional 2,381 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 33,026 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 25 cases in Wednesday's report, up five from Wednesday.
Additional deaths were reported Thursday in all four of the VDH regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 34, deaths, up nine since Wednesday's report.
The central region also reported 41 deaths, up 18 from Wednesday. The southwest region reported six deaths, up one from Wednesday, while the northwest region also reported six deaths, up one.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,816 cases of COVID-19, up 227 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 149 in Alexandria, up six; 280 in Arlington, up 26; 25 in the City of Manassas, up five; five in Manassas Park; 690 in Fairfax County, up 120; 20 in Fauquier County, up three; 258 in Loudoun County, up 20; 299 in Prince William County, up 36; 36 in Spotsylvania County, up five; and 54 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 808, or 20% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 78 cases since Wednesday, April 8, when the age group reported 730 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 692 reported on Wednesday, up 67 from Wednesday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.1% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 660 cases Wednesday, up 62 from Wednesday. They comprise 16.3% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 595 cases as of Thursday, up 66 from Wednesday. The group comprises 14.7% of the state's cases.
There are 484 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 40 from Wednesday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.5% of the state's total, with 425 cases, up 34 from Wednesday. There are 288 cases among those older than 80, up 38 from Wednesday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.1% of the state's total.
There are now 89 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up 12 from Wednesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 64 Thursday, up 11 from Wednesday. The cases comprise 1.6% of the state's total.
There are 25 reported cases among children age 9 and younger. The number comprises .6% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Wednesday, April 8: Virginia adds 312 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of 3,645. Prince William reports 263, up 27
Virginia reported 3,645 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an additional 312 new cases since Tuesday. Twelve more Virginians have died from the disease across the state, for a new tally of 75.
Prince William County added 27 new cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 263 as of Wednesday, April 8, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The VDH reported 615 hospitalizations due to the disease, up 52 since Monday. An additional 2,000 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 30,645 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Tuesday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 20 cases in Wednesday's report, which was unchanged from Tuesday.
Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in all four of the VDH regions across the state.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 23 deaths, up one since Tuesday's report. The central region also reported 23 deaths, up seven from Tuesday. The southwest region reported five deaths, up two from Tuesday, while the northwest region also reported five deaths, up 1.
In general, experts say deaths caused by COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,589 cases of COVID-19, up 129 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 143 in Alexandria, up 17; 254 in Arlington, up 17; 20 in the City of Manassas; 570 in Fairfax County, up 38; 17 in Fauquier County; 238 in Loudoun County, up 29; 263 in Prince William County, up 27; 31 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 48 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 730, or 20% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 70 cases since Tuesday, April 7, when the age group reported 660 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 625 reported on Wednesday, up 52 from Tuesday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.1% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 598 cases Wednesday, up 55 from Tuesday. They comprise 16.4% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 529 cases as of Wedneday, up 46 from Tuesday. The group comprises 14.5% of the state's cases.
There are 444 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 32 from Tuesday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.2% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.7% of the state's total, with 391 cases, up 30 from Tuesday. There are 250 cases among those older than 80, up 18 from Tuesday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 6.9% of the state's total.
There are now 77 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up nine from Tuesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 53 on Wednesday, up 10 from Tuesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are 24 reported cases among children age 9 and younger. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Tuesday, April 7: Virginia adds 455 COVID-19 cases, setting new 1-day record. Prince William reports 236, up 43
Virginia's confirmed cases of COVID-19 set a new 1-day record Tuesday, jumping 455 cases to a total of 3,333. Nine more people have died from the disease across the state, for a new tally of 63.
Prince William County's COVID-19 cases saw a similar spike, adding 43 cases in Tuesday's report for a new total of 236.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Monday, April 6.
At least 563 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Sunday. An additional 4,124 people had been tested for the coronavirus. Across the state, 28,645 tests had been administered as of 5 p.m. Monday night, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
The City of Manassas reported 20 cases in Tuesday's report, up three from Monday's report, according to the VDH.
Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in the state's northern and central regions.
The northern region, which includes Prince William County, reported 22 deaths, up four since Monday's report. The central region reported 16 deaths, up five from Monday, the report says.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,460 cases of COVID-19, up 194 across the region since Monday, the new data show.
They include 126 in Alexandria, up 33; 237 in Arlington, up 34; 20 in the City of Manassas, up three; 532 in Fairfax County, up 44; 18 in Fauquier County, up seven; 209 in Loudoun County, up 21; 236 in Prince William County, up 43; 29 in Spotsylvania County, up three; and 49 in Stafford County, up six.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 660, or 19.8% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 86 cases since Monday, April 6, when the age group reported 574 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 573 reported on Tuesday, up 74 from Monday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 543 cases Tuesday, up 82 from Monday. They continue to comprise 16.3% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 483 cases as of Tuesday, up 85 from Monday. The group comprises 14.5% of the state's cases.
There are 412 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 63 from Monday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.4% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.8% of the state's total, with 361 cases, up 34 from Monday. There are 232 cases among those older than 80, up 21 from Monday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7% of the state's total.
There are now 68 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up nine from Monday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 43 on Tuesday, up five from Monday. The cases comprise 1.3% of the state's total.
There are now 25 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up four from Monday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Correction: This article has been updated to note that Virginia reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7, not 64, as was originally reported.
Monday, April 6: Prince William adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, for new total of 193. Virginia cases rise to 2,878, up 241
Virginia reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 Monday for a total of 2,878. Prince William County added 18, for a total of 193 cases and three deaths.
The official tally of Virginia deaths blamed on COVID-19 now stands at 54, three more than were reported Sunday, April 5, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The numbers reflect the total number of cases and deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
At least 497 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Saturday, and 850 additional people had been tested. Across the state, 24,521 tests have been administered as of 5 p.m. Sunday night, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported 17 cases in Monday's report, up three from Sunday's report, according to the VDH.
It's not immediately clear whether the three additional deaths reported Monday are those that were removed from the state's official death toll on Sunday pending further investigation.
Prince William County has lost at least three residents to COVID-19, according to health department officials. The number of deaths in the state's northern planning region, which includes Prince William County, remained unchanged at 18 on Monday, April 6.
Additional deaths were reported Monday in the state's central region, which now has 11 deaths, up one from Sunday; and in the eastern region, which now has 18 deaths, up two from Sunday.
Deaths in the state's southwest and northwest regions remained unchanged Monday at three and four, respectively.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
Northern Virginia now has 1,266 cases of COVID-19, up 152 across the region since Sunday, the new data show.
They include 93 in Alexandria, up 19; 203 in Arlington, up 22; 17 in the City of Manassas, up three; 488 in Fairfax County, up 62; 11 in Fauquier County, up 1; 188 in Loudoun County, up 21; 193 in Prince William County, up 18; 26 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 43 in Stafford County, up two.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 574, or 19.9% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 62 cases since Sunday, April 5, when the age group reported 512 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 499 reported on Monday, up 46 from Sunday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.3% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 461 cases Monday, up 40 from Sunday. They continue to comprise 16% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 398 cases as of Monday, up 32 from Sunday. The group comprises 13.8% of the state's cases.
There are 349 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 23 from Sunday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.1% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.4% of the state's total, with 327 cases, up 22 from Sunday. There are 211 cases among those older than 80, up 12 from Sunday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.3% of the state's total.
There are now 59 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up four from Sunday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 38 on Monday, up two from Sunday. The cases comprise 1.3% of the state's total.
There are now 21 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Sunday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Sunday, April 5: Virginia COVID-19 cases rise, but at a slower rate. Deaths at 51, down 1. Prince William reports 175 cases, up 16
Virginia reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 2,637. That's 41% fewer new cases than were reported Saturday. Also, the official tally of deaths now stands at 51, one fewer than Saturday.
Three deaths were removed from Saturday's tally of 52 because of a change in reporting procedure. Meanwhile, two additional deaths were added Saturday, for a new total of 51, a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson said Sunday.
The health department is further investigating the associations in the three deaths that were removed from the tally, the VDH spokesperson said.
In general, experts say deaths attributed to COVID-19 are likely higher than what is being reported so far, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
The central region of the Virginia reported 10 deaths, down two from the 12 reported Saturday, while the northwest region reported four deaths, up one from Saturday.
The number of deaths reported in the state's other regions was unchanged, with 18 in the northern region, 16 in the eastern region and three in the southwest region, the data say.
Prince William County is now reporting 175 cases, up 16 from Saturday's reported total of 159. The numbers reflect the total number of cases reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
As of Sunday, April 5, at least 431 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 41 since Saturday, and 2,119 additional people had been tested. Across the state, 23,671 tests have been administered as of Sunday, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas reported no new cases in Sunday's report, holding steady at 14, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 1,114 cases, up 118 across the region since Saturday, the new data show.
They include 74 in Alexandria, up six; 181 in Arlington, up 31; 14 in the City of Manassas; 426 in Fairfax County, up 39; 10 in Fauquier County, which added no new cases; 167 in Loudoun County, up 20; 175 in Prince William County, up 16; 24 in Spotsylvania County, up six; and 41 in Stafford County, up three.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 512, or 19.4% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 46 cases since Saturday, April 4, when the age group reported 466 cases.
Sixty-somethings make up the next highest numbers of cases with 453 reported on Sunday, up 38 from Saturday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 421 cases Sunday, up 39 from Saturday. They now comprise 16% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 366 cases as of Sunday, up 31 from Saturday. The group continues to comprise 13.9% of the state's cases.
There are 326 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 33 from Saturday's report. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.4% of the state's cases, the report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.6% of the state's total, with 305 cases, up 21 from Saturday. There are 199 cases among those older than 80, up 17 from Saturday's report. Those 80 and over comprise 7.5% of the state's total.
There are now 55 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Saturday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 36 Sunday, up two from Saturday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 19 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up three from Saturday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Saturday, April 4: Virginia adds 395 new COVID-19 cases, setting yet another 1-day record. Prince William reports 159, up 28
Virginia reported nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, setting yet another one-day record for a total of 2,407. The virus is now blamed for 52 deaths, up six from Friday.
The 395 new cases reported in a 24-hour period topped the previous record of 306 cases, set only one day before on Friday, April 3.
Twenty-eight of the new cases were reported in Prince William County, also setting a new one-day record for new cases. The county now has a total of 159 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia's northern region is reporting the most deaths: 18. That's followed by the eastern region, with 16 deaths; the central region with 12 deaths; and the southwest and northwest regions, with three each.
As of Saturday, April 4, at least 390 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 78 since Friday, and more than 2,500 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 21,552 tests have been administered, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of 14, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has nearly 1,000 cases, at 996, up 108 across the region since Friday, the new data show.
They include 68 in Alexandria, up 12; 150 in Arlington, up 15; 14 in the City of Manassas, up one; 387 in Fairfax County, up 15; 10 in Fauquier County, up one; 150 in Loudoun County, up 20; 159 in Prince William County, up 28; 18 in Spotsylvania County, up seven; and 38 in Stafford County, up nine.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 466, or 19.4% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 73 cases since Friday, April 3, when the age group reported 393 cases.
Sixty-somethings now make up the next highest numbers of cases with 415 reported on Saturday, up 68 from Saturday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 382 cases Saturday, up 60 from Friday. They now comprise 15.9% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 335 cases as of Thursday, up 59 from Friday. The group now comprises 13.9% of the state's cases.
There are 293 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 34 from Friday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 12.2% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.8% of the state's total, with 284 cases, up 49 from Friday. There are 182 cases among those older than 80, up 47 from Friday. Those 80 and over comprise 7.6% of the state's total.
There are now 50 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up six from Friday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 34 Saturday, up five from Friday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 16 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Friday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Friday, April 3: Virginia adds 306 COVID-19 cases, largest 1-day spike to date. Prince William reports 131, up 14
Virginia reported 306 more cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, the largest single-day spike since the pandemic began, bringing the new total to 2,012. The virus is now blamed for 46 deaths, up five from Thursday.
Prince William County added 14 cases on Friday, for a total of 131.
As of Friday, April 3, at least 312 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 66 since Thursday, and more than 1,400 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 19,005 tests have been administered, the VDH reported.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of 13, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 888 cases, up 102 across the region since Thursday, the new data show.
They include 56 in Alexandria, up 23; 135 in Arlington, up seven; 13 in the City of Manassas, up one; 372 in Fairfax County, up 44; nine in Fauquier County, up one; 130 in Loudoun County, up nine; 131 in Prince William County, up 14; 11 in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 29 in Stafford County, up two.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 393, or 19.5% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 68 cases since Thursday, April 2, when the age group reported 325 cases.
Sixty-somethings now make up the next highest numbers of cases with 347 reported on Friday, up 58 from Thursday. Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69 now make up 17.2% of the state's cases.
Virginians between the age of 40 and 49 reported 322 cases Friday, up 33 from Thursday. They now comprise 17.2% of the state's cases, the new data say.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 276 cases as of Thursday, up 31 from Thursday. The group now comprises 13.7% of the state's cases.
There are 259 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 31 from Thursday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.7% of the state's total, with 235 cases, up 45 from Tuesday. There are 135 cases among those older than 80, up 27 from Thursday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.7% of the state's total.
There are now 44 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Thursday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 29 on Friday, up three from Thursday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 15 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Thursday. The number comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Thursday, April 2: Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise to 41, up 7. Cases total 1,706 statewide; 117 in Prince William, up 11
COVID-19 claimed the lives of seven more Virginians in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 41. Prince William County added 11 cases, for a total of 117.
The state added 222 more COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the state's new total to 1,706, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Thursday, April 2, at least 246 people were hospitalized due to the disease, up 38 since Wednesday, and more than 2,200 additional people have been tested. Across the state, 17,589 tests have been administered, up 2,245 from Wednesday.
The City of Manassas added three new cases, for a new total of 12, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 786 cases, up 83 across the region since Wednesday, the new data show.
They include 33 in Alexandria, up one; 128 in Arlington, up nine; 12 in the City of Manassas, up three; 328 in Fairfax County, up 40; eight in Fauquier County, up one; 121 in Loudoun County, up 16; 117 in Prince William County, up 11; nine in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 27 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 325, or 19.1% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 45 cases since Wednesday, April 1, when the age group reported 280 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases continue to be 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 282 cases among Virginians in their 40s, up 30 from Wednesday. Among Virginians in their 60s, there were 289 cases, up 42, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 16.5% and 16.9% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 continue to make up the fourth-highest reporting group with 245 cases as of Thursday, up 33 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.4% of the state's cases.
There are 228 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 24 from Wednesday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.4% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.1% of the state's total, with 190 cases, up 31 from Tuesday. There are 108 cases among those older than 80, up 12 from Wednesday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.3% of the state's total.
There are now 39 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up five from Wednesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 26 on Thursday, up four from Wednesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are now 13 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up one from Wednesday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Wednesday, April 1: Virginia's COVID-19 cases surge again: up 234 to 1,484. Deaths rise to 34, Prince William at 106, up 12
Virginia saw another spike in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, adding 234 cases for a new total of 1,484. Another seven Virginians have perished from the disease, bringing the state's latest death toll to 34.
Prince William County added 12 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, March 31, for a new total of 106, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, April 1, 208 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, up 43 since Tuesday, and almost 2,000 more had been tested. Across the state, 15,344 tests have been given, up 1,943 from Tuesday.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of nine, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 703 cases, up 95 across the region since Tuesday, the new data show.
They include 32 in Alexandria, up two; 119 in Arlington, up 15; nine in the City of Manassas, up one; 288 in Fairfax County, up 44; seven in Fauquier County; 105 in Loudoun County, up 18; 106 in Prince William County, up 12; eight in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 28 in Stafford County, up four.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 280, or 18.9% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 52 cases since Tuesday, March 31, when the age group reported 228 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 252 cases among Virginians in their 40s, up 37 from Tuesday. Among Virginians in their 60s, there were 247 cases, up 31, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17% and 16.6% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 are the fourth-highest reporting group with 212 cases as of Tuesday, up 32 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.3% of the state's cases.
There are 204 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, up 31 from Tuesday. Twenty-somethings are the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.7% of the state's total, with 159 cases, up 23 from Tuesday. There are 96 cases among those older than 80, up 21 from Tuesday. Those 80 and over comprise 6.5% of the state's total.
There are now 34 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up seven from Tuesday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases in the state.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds rose to 22 on Wednesday, up 5 from Tuesday. The cases comprise 1.5% of the state's total.
There are now 12 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up two from Monday. The number comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Tuesday, March 31: Virginia sees largest COVID-19 spike to date: up 230 cases to 1,250. Prince William at 94, up 15
Virginia set a new single-day record in additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 230 new cases for a statewide total of 1,250. Two more deaths are now blamed on the coronavirus pandemic for a total of 27.
Prince William added 15 new cases, for a total of 94. The county reported 79 cases on Monday.
As of Tuesday, March 31, 165 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, and 13,401 people had been tested across the state, according to the new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The City of Manassas added one new case, for a new total of eight, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 608 cases, up 96 across the region since Monday, the new data show.
They include 30 in Alexandria, up four; 104 in Arlington, up 18; eight in the City of Manassas, up one; 244 in Fairfax County, up 20; seven in Fauquier County, up one; 87 in Loudoun County, up 26; 94 in Prince William County, up 15; seven in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 24 in Stafford County, up four.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 continue to make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 228, or 18.2% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 44 cases since Monday, March 30, when the age group reported 184 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 215 cases among Virginians in their 40s, and 216 among Virginians in their 60s, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17.2% and 17.3% of the state's total cases, respectively.
Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39 are now the fourth-highest reporting group with 180 cases as of Tuesday, up 35 from Monday. The group now comprises 14.4% of the state's cases.
There are 173 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who now make up the fifth-highest reporting age group with 13.8% of the state's cases, the new report says.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.9% of the state's total, with 136 cases, up 25. There are 75 cases among those older than 80, comprising 6% of the state's total.
There are now 27 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, up eight from Monday. They still comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 17 on Tuesday, up five from Monday. The cases comprise 1.4% of the state's total.
There are now 10 reported cases among children age 9 and younger, up three from Monday. The number that comprises .8% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Monday, March 30: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 1,000. New totals: 1,020 statewide, 79 in Prince William, 25 deaths
Virginia added 130 COVID-19 cases Monday for a new total of 1,020 across the state. Prince William County reported seven new cases for a total of 79, while deaths due to the virus now stand at 25.
As of Monday, March 30, 136 people had been hospitalized due to the disease, and 12,038 people had been tested across the state, according to the new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The City of Manassas added two cases, for a new total of seven, according to the VDH.
Northern Virginia now has 512 cases, up 52 across the region, the new data show.
They include 26 in Alexandria, up one; 86 in Arlington, up two; seven in the City of Manassas, up two; 224 in Fairfax County, up 37; 79 in Prince William County, up seven; six in Spotsylvania County, up one; and 20 in Stafford County, up seven.
Fauquier and Loudoun County held steady with six and 61 cases, respectively, according to the VHD.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 still make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 184, or 18% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added 26 cases since Sunday, March 29, when the age group reported 158 cases.
Age groups with the next highest numbers of cases are now 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds. There were 176 cases among Virginians in their 40s, and 175 among Virginians in their 60s, the new data say.
The two groups, 40- through 49-year-olds and 60- through 69-year-olds, make up 17.3% and 17.2% of the state's total cases, respectively.
There are 149 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who still make up the fourth-highest reporting age group. They now make up 14.6% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 145 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the age group reporting the fifth-largest number of cases. They now make up 14.2% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 10.9% of the state's total, with 111 cases. There are 61 cases among those older than 80, comprising 6% of the state's total.
There remain 19 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, comprising the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 12 on Monday, or 1.2% of the state's total cases. There remain seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprises .7% of the state's total, according to the VDH.
Sunday, March 29: Virginia sets new 1-day COVID-19 record, up 151 cases. New totals: 890 statewide, 72 in Prince William
Virginia added 151 COVID-19 overnight, hitting a new one-day record. Total cases now stand at 890 across the state, while Prince William County reported 16 additional cases for a total of 72.
Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 22, up five. There have been 112 people hospitalized due to the disease, and 10,609 people had been tested across the state according to the new data.
The City of Manassas Park reported its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29. The City of Manassas added one, for a total of five, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia now has 460 cases, up 75 across the region, the new data show.
They include 25 in Alexandria, up five; 84 in Arlington, up nine; five in the City of Manassas, up one; 187 in Fairfax County, up 31; 61 in Loudoun County, up seven; 72 in Prince William County, up 16; five in Spotsylvania County, up two; and 13 in Stafford County, up two. Fauquier County held steady with six cases.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 still make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 158, or 17.8% of the state's total, the data say. Fifty-somethings added an additional 24 cases since Saturday, March 28, when the age group reported 134 cases.
Age groups with the next highest number of cases are now 60- through 69-year-olds and 40- through 49-year-olds. There were 151 cases among Virginians in their 60s, and 150 among Virginians in their 40s, the new data say.
The two groups make up 17% and 16.9% of the state's total cases, respectively.
There are 135 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, who now make up the fourth-highest reporting age group. They now make up 15.2% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 131 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the age group reporting the fifth-largest number of cases. They now make up 14.7% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11.1% of the state's total, with 99 cases. There are 47 cases among those older than 80, comprising 5.3% of the state's total.
There are now 19 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, which together comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 12 on Sunday, or 1.3%, while there remain seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprised .8% of the state's total.
Saturday, March 28: Virginia adds 135 COVID-19 cases for 739 statewide, 56 in Prince William
Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 739 on Saturday, up 135 since Friday. It is the second-largest one-day increase in cases so far. Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 17, up three.
Prince William County added 12 cases, for a total of 56, while the City of Manassas added one, for a total of four.
Fauquier County now has six confirmed cases, up two from Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Northern Virginia now has 385 cases, the new data show.
They include 20 in Alexandria, up two; 75 in Arlington, up 12; four in the City of Manassas, up one; 156 in Fairfax County, up 32; six in Fauquier County, up two; 54 in Loudoun County, up 11; 56 in Prince William County, up 12; three in Spotsylvania County, up one. Stafford County held steady with 11 cases.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 now make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far with 134, or 18.1% of the state's total, the data say.
Age groups with the next highest number of cases are 20- to 29-year-olds and 40- to 49-year-olds. Each group shows 122 cases, and each comprise 16.5% of the total.
There are 116 cases among Virginians between the ages of 60 and 69, the third-highest age group. They now make up 15.7% of the state's cases, the new report says.
There are 113 cases among Virginians between the ages of 30 and 39, the fourth-largest age group. They now make up 15.3% of the state's total cases, the data say.
People between the ages of 70 and 79 comprise 11% of the state's total, with 81 cases. There are 34 cases among those older than 80, comprising 4.6% of the state's total.
There are now 17 cases among Virginians age 19 and younger, which together comprise the lowest percentage of confirmed cases.
Cases among 10 through 19-year-olds stood at 10 on Saturday, or 1.4%, while there were seven reported cases among children age 9 and younger, a number that comprised .9% of the state's total.
Friday, March 27: Virginia sees largest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases up 144 to 604. Prince William cases rise to 44, up 8
Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 604 on Friday, up 144 from the previous day. It is the largest one-day increase in cases so far. Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose by one to 14.
Prince William County added eight cases, for a total of 44, while the City of Manassas stayed steady at three. Fauquier County has reported four cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases in Northern Virginia now top 300. They include 18 cases in Alexandria, 63 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, 124 cases in Fairfax County, four cases in Fauquier County, 43 cases in Loudoun County, 44 cases in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and 11 in Stafford County.
Patients between the ages of 50 and 59 make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases -- 17.9 % -- so far, the data say.
There are 108 COVID-19 cases among patients ages 50 to 59 and 101 cases among patients ages 60 through 69.
There are 93 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, making up 15.4% of the state's total cases.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 comprise the third-largest group, with 100 cases or 16.6% of the state's total.
There have been seven cases among children age 9 and under, who comprise 1.2% of the state's total, and nine among young people ages 10 to 19, comprising 1.5%.
There have been 25 cases involving patients older than 80, comprising 4.1% of the state's total, the data say.
In terms of gender, men make up 51.8% of the state's cases, while women comprise 46.9%. The state has no gender to report for eight of the cases.
The VDH also included information about patients' race, but it is incomplete. There is no data for 62.4% percent of cases. Of the remaining cases, whites account for 156 cases, or 25.8%, while blacks make up 41 cases, or 6.8%, the data says.
There are 18 cases in Alexandria, 63 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, 124 cases in Fairfax County, four cases in Fauquier County, 43 cases in Loudoun County and 44 cases in Prince William County.
The data may be found at the Virginia Department of Health website.
Thursday, March 26: Virginia's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 460 on Thursday, up 69 from the previous day, while deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 13.
Prince William County added four cases, for a total of 36, while the City of Manassas added one, for a total of three. Fauquier County reported its first case, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH report for Thursday, March 26, also included more detailed information about the demographics of Virginians diagnosed with COVID-19. Patients between the ages of 50 and 70 make up the largest percentage of the confirmed cases so far, the data say.
There are 84 COVID-19 cases among patients ages 50 to 59 and 84 cases among patients ages 60 through 69. Both age groups each comprise 18.3% of the commonwealth's cases to date.
There are 73 cases among Virginians between the ages of 20 and 29, making up the next largest group or 15.9% of the state's total cases.
People between the ages of 40 and 49 comprise the third-largest group, with 69 cases or 15% of the state's total.
There have been only four cases among children age 9 and under, who comprise .9% of the state's total, and seven among young people ages 10 to 19, comprising 1.5%.
There have been 22 cases involving patients older than 80, comprising 4.8% of the state's total, the data say.
In terms of gender, men make up 52.6% of the state's cases, while women comprise 45.9%. The state has no gender to report for seven of the cases.
The VDH also included information about patients' race, but it is mostly incomplete.
The state does not have that information on 60.9% of the cases confirmed thus far. Among the remaining cases, whites account for 121 cases, or 26.9%, while blacks make up 32 cases, or 7%, the data says.
The overall number of cases in Northern Virginia rose to 225 on Thursday, up 35 from Wednesday.
They include 14 cases in Alexandria, 54 cases in Arlington, three cases in the City of Manassas, one case in Fairfax City, 79 cases in Fairfax County, one case in Fauquier County, 28 cases in Loudoun County, 36 cases in Prince William County, two cases in Spotsylvania and seven cases in Stafford.
Wednesday, March 25: Virginia reports 101 new COVID-19 cases. New totals: 391 statewide, 32 in Prince William, 2 in City of Manassas
Virginia reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a new total of 391 across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Prince William County saw its numbers jump from 23 to 32, up 9. The City of Manassas now has two confirmed cases, the VDH reports.
There were a total of 190 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Wednesday, March 25, up 51 from Tuesday.
They included nine cases in Alexandria, 46 in Arlington County, 76 in Fairfax County, 20 in Loudoun County, two in the City of Manassas, 32 in Prince William County, three in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Tuesday, March 24: Virginia reports 290 COVID-19 cases, up 36 from Monday. Prince William at 23, up 5
Virginia reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a new total of 290, while deaths in the commonwealth climbed to seven, an increase of one from Monday.
The cases reported in Prince William County rose to 23 as of Tuesday, March 24, an increase of five from Monday, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
A Prince William County fourth-grader and their parent have tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails sent to Prince William County students Sunday.
There were a total of 139 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Tuesday, March 23. They included eight cases in Alexandria, 36 in Arlington County, 46 in Fairfax County, 18 in Loudoun County, 23 in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Monday, March 23: Gov. Northam closes all schools for the year, some 'non-essential businesses' for 30 days
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced that all Virginia public schools would remain closed for the rest of the year and that certain "non-essential businesses" would be ordered to shutter as of midnight Tuesday.
Northam made the announcement during his 2 p.m. press conference in Richmond, which was held two hours after the Virginia Department of Health released the state's latest COVID-19 statistics. As of noon Monday, Virginia reported 254 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths due to the coronavirus, which Northam said is continuing to spread in Virginia.
Northam said that only "essential businesses," a designation that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants (for carry-out or delivery orders only), construction supply stores and even ABC stores, could remain open but would be required to maintain social distancing and adhere to stricter cleaning rules.
Certain businesses considered "recreational" would be ordered closed, including bowling alleys, theaters and racetracks. Personal care outlets such as barber shops, spas and massage parlors would also be ordered closed. Non-essential stores and businesses that remain open must adhere to a 10-patron or fewer rule to remain open. The order would be in place for 30 days, Northam said.
Schools would receive guidance Tuesday from the state department of education regarding how schools should ensure they deliver instruction for the remaining weeks of the school year "and to make sure students are served equitably," Northam said.
"We do not make these decisions lightly," Northam said, regarding the closures. "But Virginia is one of the country's largest and most diverse states, and we must act. ... The point is to limit the places where people gather in groups."
While Northam's order will close public and private schools, it will allow day care centers and schools that are used as day care centers to remain open to care for children of essential workers, including health care workers, those who work in grocery stores and pharmacies and those involved in making or delivering essential supplies.
Northam said the state likely has 80,000 children under the age of 12 whose parents work in health care.
"We're calling on local communities and child care providers and public schools to rally together to provide child care for our essential personnel ... while following strict protocols to keep our children safe," Northam said.
All of Virginia's public school divisions are handing out food to students during the school closures. More information about school food distribution efforts can be obtained by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 877877, Northam said.
Northam acknowledged the financial impact of such steps but said more must be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus to keep the state's hospitals and health care providers from being overwhelmed.
"We are moving into a period of sacrifice, most of us have already begun to experience this.... there is more ahead and things are changing fast," Northam said. "Today, thousands and thousands of people are without work in our commonwealth; 40,000 people filed for unemployment last week. That number will go up."
Monday, March 23: Virginia reports 254 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths. Prince William holds steady at 18
Virginia reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 Monday for a new total of 254, while deaths in the commonwealth attributed to the virus rose to six.
The cases reported in Prince William County remained at 18, as of Monday, March 23, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health.
The additional deaths reported late Sunday night involved three women in their 80s. One lived in a long-term care facility, according to officials with the department of health's Peninsula District.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian.
“Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19," he added.
All three women died of respiratory failure linked to COVID-19. They were residents of James City County, Newport News and Williamsburg, the Peninsula Health District said.
There were a total of 124 cases in Northern Virginia counties as of Monday, March 23. They included six cases in Alexandria, 34 in Arlington County, 43 in Fairfax County, 15 in Loudoun County, 18 in Prince William County, two in Spotsylvania County and six in Stafford County.
Sunday, March 22: As state COVID-19 cases rise to 219, including 18 in PWC, Northam urges residents to 'please stay home.'
Gov. Ralph Northam stressed Sunday that the coronavirus will have long-term impacts on Virginia and its economy after state officials announced 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's new total to 219.
Prince William County had 18 cases as of Sunday, March 22, up four from Saturday, March 21, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
"This is not a matter of weeks, this is a matter of months," Northam said of the crisis during his 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond.
When asked by a reporter about the pandemic's affects on the state's economy, Northam said, "There's no question that this will have long-term impacts on our economy and we're doing everything we can to prepare Virginians for that."
Virginia lost a third person to COVID-19 on Saturday night.
A Fairfax County man in his 60s succumbed to respiratory failure in connection with the disease, the VDH said in a press release.
On Sunday, Northam announced new efforts to help Virginia's healthcare workers and hospitals acquire needed personal protective equipment, including gloves, gowns and face masks as well as respirators.
Northam also said he expects to make an announcement on Monday about whether mandated school closures would be extended during the ongoing health crisis.
The governor had already mandated last week that all public and private schools close for two weeks, shuttering them through Friday, March 27.
Most Northern Virginia school divisions, including Prince William County's, have already closed schools through Monday, April 13.
Northern Virginia counties account for 102 cases of COVID-19, nearly half of the state's total. As of Sunday, March 22, there were five cases in Alexandria, 26 cases in Arlington County, 31 cases in Fairfax County, 15 cases in Loudoun County, 18 cases in Prince William County, two cases in Spotsylvania County and five cases in Stafford County.
State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said the number of confirmed cases would continue to rise as more testing is conducted across the state.
Prince William County is no longer providing detailed information about its new cases, which have ticked up steadily over the past two weeks.
"We know the virus is in our community. In Northern Virginia there are pockets of community transmission," Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in an email Saturday.
Given the community transmission, Ansher stressed that residents continue to follow CDC advice for combatting the spread of the virus, including frequently washing hands and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.
It's been 15 days since Virginia reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which involved a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico who tested positive on Saturday, March 7, after returning from an official trip to Ethiopia.
During the 11 a.m. Sunday briefing in Richmond, Peake said most of the new test results came from private labs -- an indication that more tests are being conducted across the state.
The state reported 3,337 tests for the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Saturday. A total of 32 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, according the latest VDH report.
Officials: "Some" COVID-19 cases in Virginia nursing homes
Some of Virginia's cases of COVID-19 have been detected in nursing homes, although state officials provided no details Sunday about those patients or nursing homes where they reside, citing privacy concerns.
Peake said health department officials are analyzing the numbers and will release more information when they determine how that can be done without "incidentally identifying an individual."
Official: No inmates yet tested in Virginia's jails, prisons
Virginia has yet to have a confirmed coronavirus case in one of its more than 60 jails and prisons across the state, but it also has not conducted any tests among those who are incarcerated, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said Sunday in response to questions from reporters.
Moran was first asked whether there are any COVID-19 cases among Virginia's jailed population, to which he said: "No, as of this moment, there are no positive tests in our corrections facilities. ... We are being as transparent as possible."
When pressed by another reporter about whether any inmates had been tested, Moran said it has been difficult to amass information from all of Virginia's jails and sheriff's offices.
He then added: "I'm not aware of any [inmates] that have been tested. Some have been presented for testing but have not met the guidelines set by the Virginia Department of Health."
Moran went on to say that Virginia has taken "extraordinary steps" to free up space in its jails to allow for isolation areas in case any inmates test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks.
Moran said he has asked the state parole board to consider as soon as possible the cases of inmates older than 60 who are eligible for parole.
The state already has "geriatric release" for eligible inmates 65 and older, he noted.
Beyond that, the state has suspended inmate transfers from jails to prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and has encouraged local jails to use home-monitoring and other alternatives to incarceration whenever possible to "reduce the spread of the virus," Moran said.
Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth announced Friday, March 20, that such strategies are being pursued at the county's adult detention center.
Northam has been holding press briefings everyday at 11 a.m. for the last week. On Monday, March 23, the briefings will move to 2 p.m., Northam said.
On Sunday, Northam continued to stress the need for social distancing. He called for Virginians to stay home as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic.
"Do not go into crowds. Do not have gatherings," Northam said, adding: "Social distancing does not mean congregating on a local beach. This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation. Please stay home."
Saturday, March 21: Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 152, up 38 from Friday. Prince William at 14, up 2
Virginia officials Saturday morning reported 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, an increase of 38 cases in the last 24 hours.
Prince William County's number of coronavirus cases stands at 14, up two from Friday, March 20.
The state's new total includes 80 in the following Northern Virginia localities: the City of Alexandria has five cases, Arlington County has 22 cases, Fairfax County has 22 cases, Loudoun County has 14 cases, Prince William has 14 cases, Spotsylvania County has one case and Stafford County has two cases.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials announced that COVID-19 testing protocols have been adjusted to prioritize health care workers, people who have had close contact with confirmed cases and existing “clusters” of COVID-19 around the state.
State officials noted two clusters around Richmond and one in James City County earlier this week but mentioned no new clusters as of Saturday, March 21.
A “cluster” is defined as two or more cases linked to a common source.
Friday, March 20: Prince William's COVID-19 cases rise to 12, while Virginia adds 20 for a total of 114
Virginia reported 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s new total to 114. Prince William saw one new case, bringing the local total to 12, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
During his 11 a.m. press briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam again stressed the need for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and said he is "heartened" to see many residents and businesses complying with the mandate.
But Northam also said localities have the authority to enforce the rule, which was formally issued in an emergency order on Tuesday, March 17.
"We’re hearing reports of some businesses being noncompliant. Our localities have the authority to enforce the 10-person limit at restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. I fully expect them to use it when needed," Northam said.
Every Virginia health district region is now reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, including the southwest, which had not yet had a confirmed case before Friday.
Across Virginia, 25 localities are reporting at least one case. James City County, in the Peninsula area around Williamsburg, has the highest number, at 19. That’s followed by Arlington County, which reported 17 cases as of Friday.
In Northern Virginia, there were 57 reported cases as of Friday, March 20, including 17 in Arlington County, 16 in Fairfax County, 12 in Prince William County, nine in Loudoun County, two in Stafford County and one in Spotsylvania County.
More detailed information about the Prince William County cases had not yet been released as of noon on Friday, March 20. Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher has not yet responded to emailed requests for comment about the last several coronavirus cases reported in the county.
Prince William saw its numbers more than double on Thursday, rising from four to 11.
During the Friday press briefing, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state's capacity of coronavirus tests exceeded 1,000 as of midday Friday but is still limited due to a lack of testing supplies.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of Virginia’s Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said the state lab does not currently have a backlog of tests waiting to be processed, but is experiencing a shortage of testing reagents.
Oliver noted that the cases across the U.S. numbered more than 13,000 on Friday. There have so far been 196 deaths across the country. Virginia had 20 people hospitalized with the virus and two deaths as of Friday, the same number of deaths the VDH reported on Tuesday, March 17.
“We do not have a medicine for COVID 19. We do not have a vaccine,” Oliver said. “The only thing we have to prevent this disease is social distancing, so we all need to do that.”
In response to a question about the role of the Virginia National Guard, Northam said he had not yet decided whether to mobilize any units.
“I would describe the National Guard as being on standby right now,” Northam said.
Northam acknowledged that the past few days have been scary and stressful for Virginians, and he said he realizes that many have already lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tens of thousands of Virginians have already applied for unemployment benefits in the past few days, said Virginia’s Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy.
Healy said the state is increasing capacity at the employment commission in hopes of speeding up the process of filing for benefits. Among other things, the commission has increased its server capacity and added a new call center, Healy said.
The state has also waived its waiting requirement to receive benefits and has suspended the rules around applying for at least three jobs a week to continue receiving unemployment checks.
Checks should be able to go out within a week or so of filing, Healy said.
Healy also stressed that anyone who thinks they might be eligible for unemployment benefits should apply, since the rules around them have been changing daily.
“We want everyone to apply. We’re going to keep that [application] data, so if the rules change, we can go back and start issuing those checks, Healy said.
Thursday, March 19: Prince William coronavirus cases more than double, while Virginia cases rise to 94
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 in Prince William County as of Thursday, more than doubling from four on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, only two cases in Prince William are travel related and one was transmitted from another case.
Eight, however, are from an unknown origin, the VDH data say.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 94 on Thursday, up 17 from Wednesday’s total of 77.
There were a total of 55 cases across Northern Virginia, including 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria and two in Stafford.
A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus with 19 people hospitalized, according to VDH.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced measures limiting gathering of more than 10 people on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.
The Northam administration is encouraging high-risk Virginians, those with underlying health conditions or who are over age 65, to self-quarantine.
Wednesday, March 18: Virginia's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, up 10 from the day before, and the state is contending with three "outbreaks" of COVID-19, including one in James City County and two in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam updated the numbers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, during a press conference with other state officials in Richmond.
The number of cases in Prince William County remained at four, the same number reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Outbreaks are defined as "two or more cases that ... can be traced to a common exposure," State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said.
James City County now has 17 cases of COVID-19, Oliver said.
Four Richmond residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. They are the first positive cases in the city limits, according to a report in the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
All of the Richmond cases involve men, two in their 20s and two in their 30s, who had recently traveled outside of the state. Three were in one group, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during a Wednesday morning press conference, according to the RTD report.
The fourth man traveled to New York and had contact with someone who tested positive. All four are in self-isolation at home. One had been hospitalized, Stoney said.
State officials are still awaiting the results of at least 65 COVID-19 tests, not including those being processed by private labs, officials said.
Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia's secretary of health and human resources, shared information regarding Virginia's supply of ventilators and other hospital equipment, which has become a nationwide concern during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carey said there are "nearly 2,000" intensive care unit beds with "respiratory support equipment" across the state, as well as 400 additional units in state reserves.
Beyond that, there are strategic national stockpiles, and health care providers are working with private providers to supplement those assets, Carey said.
Tuesday, March 17: Gov. Ralph Northam orders 10-patron limit as cases rise to 67 across Virginia
Gov. Ralph Northam issued an order Tuesday that allows law enforcement to enforce a ban that prohibits more than 10 patrons in places such as restaurants, fitness centers and theaters.
Northam and State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.”
All Virginians should increase social distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, the state said. This follows federal guidelines announced Monday.
At a press conference earlier Tuesday Oliver announced that two people have died from the disease and 67 people are confirmed to have it, including one patient who is currently in a long-term care facility — which he said was “very concerning.”
Oliver said about 48 tests are currently pending. The first confirmed case was announced on March 7.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high but the individual risk is dependent upon exposure. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions were urged to self-quarantine due to elevated vulnerability to the disease.
Oliver said that there are currently 300 to 400 COVID-19 testing kits in the commonwealth, with more on order.
“I don’t want you to think that you are just getting a cold,” Oliver said. “This is a serious, serious pandemic and social distancing is, therefore, something we should do and take seriously, for ourselves, for our loved ones, and for our community.”
Oliver also said there are federal plans to launch automated test sites and drive-through testing centers nationwide in the areas that have been hit the hardest by the disease.
Sentara Healthcare has opened three drive-through testing centers in Hampton Roads for those who are at the highest risk for the disease.
Northam has also rolled out new measures to support workers across the state that are being affected by closures due to the coronavirus, including eliminating the wait for unemployment benefits and increased eligibility for unemployment status.
Workers may be able to qualify for unemployment if their employer slows or ceases operations due to the disease; if they have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official but are not receiving sick pay or medical leave; or if they are not receiving paid medical leave while staying home to take care of sick family members.
The one-week unpaid waiting period was waived for benefits, and unemployment funds are available through the Virginia Employment Commission, Northam said.
The state ordered all 75 offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles to close, in addition to urging the Supreme Court of Virginia to close all courts until April 6 for non-emergency or non-essential court proceedings.
Online services are still available, the governor said, and 60-day extensions have been granted for expired licenses and registrations.
The State Corporation Commission also issued an order to suspend utility service disconnections for the next 60 days in order to provide relief for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Together we will get through this and we will be a better Virginia,” Northam said. “Every single one of us has a personal responsibility in this situation, every one of us has a role in being part of the solution.”
The Virginia Department of Health currently has a 24-hour Coronavirus information hotline that can be reached at 877-ASK-VDH3 or 877-275-8343 for questions about the disease.
(20) comments
What is going to change by June 10th that will allow businesses to re-open. I can only imagine he will try to push the date back again.
Because people are impatient and not taking it as seriously as they should. The stay at home order needs to be strictly enforced and more businesses need to shut down. I'm sorry, but McDonalds and Starbucks aren't essential. I see kids continuing to play on playgrounds and teenagers socializing because they are too dumb to realize the ramifications of their actions, nor do they care because they seem no threat to themselves. I received an email from a painting contractor the other day saying they are open and operating as an essential business. Really!? Stay home people or this will never get better!
Brad take your gibberish elsewhere fascist. More people are dying of murder, suicide and other health conditions because of quarantines and lock downs then this bad year flu. If you had practiced better eating and sanitary habits we probably wouldn't even have to discuss this you confused gender fool. Go see a psychiatrist.
Its simple, go back to work. If your sick dont go out stay home till is passed. Stay away from elder people and wash your hands dont touch your face.
InsideCommenter + Brad = Morons. Were you idiots calling him out for acting too soon before you started saying he acted too late like the rest of the Libtard party?
weouchere + zcxnissan = batshit crazy morons. I was never calling him out for acting too soon, he acted to late if we had started these measures two weeks earlier we would've been able to avoid 90% of the cases. The gas-lighting and lies you all do are just hilarious.
Actually it has been noted by many medical studies that blacks are more susceptible because they have many underlying conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, unhealthy lifestyles. Social distancing is not being practiced in the cities. That's obvious. See New York City. Also wondering why nursing home death statistics are not being reported properly. They are ginning up the totals trying to use any disaster for political advantage. InsideCommenter and Brad your TDS is obvious.
The numbers in Chesterfield pale in comparison to Democrat cities and counties nationwide.
Ignorant statement of the article award has now been granted. A virus will spread where more people live, places that are more densely populated are naturally where the virus will spread faster. Despite this Democratic areas have been doing better than Red states who are whining like crybabies about not being able to get a haircut or dine in, a rise in cases in the state of Kentucky was attributed to fascist protests about the stay at home orders.
Gaslighting was a mastery first aced by Tamanny Hall democrats and passed on from generation to generation. From there to democrat Klansmen and segregationists. Even up to the modern day. Nowadays they have turned more fascistic/communist with their green new deals and universal incomes. Not to mention the bs being slung about global warming/climate change, or whatever they will call it next week.
Look, people are dying because of this terrible disease. Why don't you take your lies and obsessions to some neo-conservative chat room, no one wants to read your gibberish here.
What is this hot pile of garbage you call an argument. All you do is name call talk about facts and logic not whatever you saw on Facebook.
All he said was people are dying. That is accurate. Nationally we've had more deaths in a month than from a year with flu and that's with all the social distancing. If you're not capable of taking in seriously or don't want to be stuck at home, please at least where a mask and avoid contact with others.
If these non-essential democrats would stay home it would stop spreading.
Maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists would stay at their home instead of prancing around we could flatten the curve.
Or maybe if the orange cheeto and his cultists had done their job timely and correctly in the first place these unfortunates might not have been infected or died.
I guess going to Chinatown doesn't count if your Nancy Pelosi. So many lies, it comes natural to the old bat. She's probably a super spreader. She probably used hydroxychloroquine as an antidote.
Why would she use an unproven, dangerous drug pushed by trump. Was he being sarcastic about that one as well or only about disinfectant and really bright lights?
Funny how most of the deaths are in Democrat cities and states. I guess they don't follow rules or laws.
Chesterfield is heavily Republican and has many cases. Anyhow cases tend to be in areas that have a larger population. Has nothing to do with political affiliation or rule following.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.