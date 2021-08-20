UPDATE: Teen wanted in Dumfries shooting death arrested

A Fairfax County teen wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Dumfries has been arrested after he fled a facility in Fairfax yesterday, according to Prince William County Police.
Ronnie Amarion Massey, 17, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, which occurred in a Dumfries home on Aug. 12. Police say Massey was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim in the face.
Emergency responders brought the victim to an area hospital where the victim’s injury was determined to be life-threatening. He died of his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Police arrested Massey and initially charged him with “reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury,” a felony. Following the death of the victim on Wednesday, police officials announced that the accused is now wanted for involuntary manslaughter, a felony that can result in a prison sentence of more than 20 years.
Massey fled an “unsecure facility” in Fairfax County on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to Prince William County court documents. Police arrested Massey on Thursday and he was taken into custody while in the Manassas area, according to a Prince William County police press release.
Teen dies after accidental shooting in Dumfries, published Thursday, Aug. 19
A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot at a home in Dumfries on Aug. 12, and police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old Fairfax County teen accused of pulling the trigger.
Prince William County police officers responded to a call on the morning of Aug. 12 at about 2 a.m. to investigate a shooting at the 2800 block of Banks Court, according to police spokesman Officer Renee Carr. The investigation revealed that the accused, a 17-year-old teen, was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged and struck the victim in the face.
Emergency responders brought the victim to an area hospital where the victim’s injury was determined to be life-threatening. He died of his injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 18, Carr said. The identity of the juvenile victim is not being disclosed due to a change in Virginia law, according to a police press release.
Police arrested the 17-year-old teen who allegedly shot the boy and charged him with “reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury,” a felony. Following the death of the victim on Wednesday, police officials announced that the accused is now wanted for involuntary manslaughter, a felony that can result in a prison sentence of more than 20 years.
But the suspect escaped an “unsecure facility” in Fairfax where he was being held on Aug. 18, according to court documents.
Prince William County police received authorization pursuant to a Prince William County court order Thursday to release information about the accused. The accused’s name is Ronnie Amarion Massey, 17, of the 12000 block of Golf Ridge Court in Fairfax.
Massey is described as a black male, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with black dread locks, brown eyes and a tattoo on his forehead.
Prince William County police are asking the public for help in locating Massey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.