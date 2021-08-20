UPDATE: Police still searching for shooters after 3 hospitalized in separate incidents Thursday

Prince William County police released new details Friday about two separate shooting incidents in eastern Prince William County that sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. Police have made no arrests yet in either shooting.
Prince William County police responded to a shooting in 13100 block of Kittredge Court in Dale City at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday evening. While responding, officers were notified that an unknown man entered a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Officer Renee Carr.
Police provided immediate first aid to the 24-year-old man until rescue personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After some investigation, Carr said police determined the man was in the vicinity where the shooting was reported when he was struck by gunfire. A dark colored sedan was observed fleeing the area after the shots were fired, Carr said.
The incident is not believed to be random, Carr said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported, and detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting, Carr said. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting, Carr said.
Several hours later, at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the Bayside Apartments at the 1300 block of East Longview Court in Woodbridge to investigate another shooting. Carr said residents reported to police that gunshots were heard in the area.
An investigation revealed that a group of individuals were in the parking lot in the area when a dark-colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot. As the vehicle drove out of the parking lot, the occupants of the vehicle began firing rounds striking two men, multiple apartments and several vehicles, Carr said.
One of the victims, identified as a 29-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, Carr said. The other victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and released, Carr said.
Detectives with the department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred, Carr said.
Police investigate separate shootings in Dale City, Woodbridge, published Aug. 20 at 7 a.m.
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in eastern Prince William County that sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.
Prince William County police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 13100 block of Ketteridge Drive in Dale City at around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a social media post made by police officials.
A second shooting occurred in Woodbridge just two hours later. Police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of East Longview Drive at around 11 p.m. Two men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
No suspects in the Woodbridge shooting were in custody as of 11:17 p.m., according to a social media post made by police officials.
