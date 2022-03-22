UPDATED: Human remains found near a retaining pond outside Manassas Sunday are believed to be those of a 54-year-old man who took his own life, Prince William County police said Tuesday.
On Sunday, March 20, a person walking near the pond, located near Wellington Road and Lexington Valley Drive, discovered some bones, which were later determined to be human, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police launched an investigation into the area on Monday. On Tuesday, the department said the remains like belonged to the Manassas man, who was not named. The identity of the deceased is pending official confirmation through further scientific analysis by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Carr said in a news release.
"At this time, the manner of death appears to be suicide based on additional remains and evidence located at the scene," the release said.
More information will be released when available, Carr said.
Monday, March 21: Prince William County police are searching a wooded area off Wellington Road in Manassas after human remains were found there Sunday.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Wellington Road at 1:01 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, after a caller told police he found bones on the ground while walking to a nearby retention pond, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were determined to be human, Carr said in a news release.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives with the police department's violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the death, the release said.
"At this time, there does not appear to be a community concern," police said in a Twitter post.
*AWARENESS: #PWCPD will be conducting a search in an area off Lexington Valley Dr in #Manassas after partial human bones were discovered. At this time there does not appear to be a community concern. Unknown how long the remains were in the area. More info to come when available. pic.twitter.com/L5dWGmxSxg— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 21, 2022
It's not known how long the remains were in the area. More information will be shared as police have it, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.