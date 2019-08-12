The Manassas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:25 p.m.
According to officials, an officer of the Manassas City Police Department was on patrol in the residential area when they were approached by an adult male victim suffering from multiple suspected gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, police say they believe the shooting was not a random act. An investigation is ongoing, according to a police statement.
