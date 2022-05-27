Prince William County police announced the arrest Friday of a Washington, D.C. man in connection with a May 15 fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Triangle man.
On Friday, May 27, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, of Washington, D.C., in connection with the fatal shooting of Miles Tracey Hall, 52, of Triangle, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Crew-Hamilton is facing second-degree murder and other charges in connection withn Hall's death. Hall was shot by a man who fired his weapon and then sped away in an SUV, according to earlier police reports.
A joint investigation with Town of Dumfries Police Department revealed that Hall and Crew-Hamilton knew each other and were involved in an altercation that ended in gunfire and Hall's death, Carr said.
On Thursday, May 26, Crew-Hamilton was located by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Washington, D.C., where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said in a news release.
Crew-Hamilton was charged on Friday, May 27, with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Hall's death, Carr said.
Crew-Hamilton was being held without bond on Friday.
Crew-Hamilton's arrest is the last in three fatal shootings that occurred in eastern Prince William County in a six-hour time span on Sunday, May 15 -- the deadliest day of gun violence in the county in recent memory.
A 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday, May 19, and charged in connection with a double homicide that day that claimed the lives of Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries, both 23.
The teen is not being identified because of his age. He was being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center on Tuesday, May 24, awaiting a pending court date, Carr said.
May 16: 52-year-old Triangle man killed in fatal shooting in Triangle Sunday night
A 52-year-old Triangle man was killed in a shooting in a residential area in Triangle Sunday night, and police are still looking for a suspect and a motive.
Officers responded at 9:12 p.m. Sunday, May 15 to the 3600 block of Tavern Way near Old Port Lane in Triangle and found a man lying in a parking lot and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers used trauma kits to administer first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived at the location, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as Miles Tracey Hall, 52, of Triangle, Perok said in a news release.
The preliminary police investigation into the shooting revealed that gunshots were heard in the parking lot before a SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, the release said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting, Perok said.
“Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community,” Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
