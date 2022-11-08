CNN has called the closely watched 7th District race for incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
As of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night, Spanberger had pulled ahead of her Republican challenger Yesli Vega by about 5,000 votes with 99% of the Election Day votes counted.
Spanberger was leading 50.97% to Vega's 49.03%, according to still unofficial state election results.
Of the 11 localities in the 7th District, Vega was leading in all but two: Prince William County and Fredericksburg City.
But Prince William County has 35% of the votes in the district, and as of 10:15 p.m., Spanberger had won 67% of the vote in the county to Vega's 32%.
Vega had a narrow lead in Stafford County with 50.30% of the vote to Spanberger's 49.45%, a margin of about 400 votes.
Vega is also leading in Albemarle, Caroline, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.
Watch the results here.
Check back with the Prince William Times for updates.
