A fire that claimed the life of an elderly Nokesville woman Tuesday morning was first spotted by a passerby who kicked in the door to try to help. But the efforts came too late to save Elva Clarene Ritenour, known to her neighbors as “Miss Clarene.”
Ritenour, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene after Prince William County firefighters pulled her from her burning home, located in the 14000 block of Fleetwood Drive, just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Ritenour was initially found just a few feet from the front door by Edwin Perdomo, a 22-year-old Stafford resident who stopped to help at about 5:45 a.m. after seeing the burning home on his way to work.
Perdomo told the Prince William Times he approached others gathered outside and heard someone say, “There’s a woman inside!” Perdomo said he first tried the doorknob but found it too hot to touch. He then kicked in the door but was prevented from entering by the intense heat and thick smoke.
Just then, firefighters were arriving on scene, and Perdomo said he ran to tell them there was a person lying inside the front door.
A firefighter removed Ritenour from the home, but she was already deceased, Perdomo said.
Perdomo said he drives by the house every day on his way to his job as a warehouse manager and said he wishes he could have done more. “Everyone deserves help,” he said.
Michael Krear, who lives across the street from Ritenour’s home, said he noticed a bright orange glow out his window around 6:30 a.m. and ran outside to see fire trucks already on the scene.
Krear said Ritenour, a widow, lived in the home alone and took pride in her yard. She was always working outside, taking care for her property and even mowed her own lawn on a riding mower.
Krear said he was glad to help her over the years by clearing snow from her driveway or removing large branches. She recently injured her wrist but told him just last week that she was going to begin physical therapy, he said.
Krear said that Ritenour attended church on Sundays and was a kind woman who was a “real go getter who always kept moving forward.”
Firefighters from all four Prince William County’s battalions, as well as the City of Manassas, were dispatched to Ritenour’s home at about 5:51 a.m. to battle the fire, Smolsky said in a news release.
There were no other injuries, and the fire, as well as the cause of Ritenour’s death, remain under investigation, Smolsky said.
Krear, Ritenour’s neighbor, said the home previously caught fire in 2018. Krear said he did not know the cause but told a firefighter responding to the fire Tuesday about the previous fire so that any possible connection might be investigated.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
