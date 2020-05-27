How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the designs of the places we live and work? That's the question at issue in “Urban Planning in the Time of Corona: The impact of COVID 19 on real estate development," sponsored by the Prince William Conservation Alliance.
The webinar, presented by Tom Eitler, senior vice president of the Urban Land Institute, is scheduled for Thursday, May 28. It begins at 7 p.m., and registration is required; click here .
Eitler will share some recent observations on the coronavirus and how it could have profound impacts of metropolitan growth and what these changes mean to the Washington D.C. region, Northern Virginia and Prince William County, according to an event announcement.
The talk is expected to explore the question: “What changes can we expect for future land-use demand vs. local community desires in the wake of the pandemic?”
“From changes to the square footage needs of office-users to rethinking how public spaces are used, the pandemic will likely change the calculus for future land-use demand especially as it relates to office, retail and entertainment uses,” according to the event announcement.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions and comments.
