ONGOING EVENTS
"Between the Lines", A Solo Exhibit by Rene Dickerson: Through Oct. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his unique artistic approach and style, Dickerson succeeds at transforming the “mundane” into the magnificent. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email: jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Friday, Sept. 15
Walking Tours of Historic Prince William Towns-Manassas: Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. 7 p.m. Visit Manassas, a town chartered in 1873 and steeped in Civil War history. This tour is co-led by the City of Manassas. Registration is required; call 703-792-4754. Free.
Trivia Night: River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Come and test trivia knowledge.
Battle Street Live: Battle Street, 9405 Battle St., Manassas. 5 to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Sept. 16; same times. Listen to live local bands. For more information, call 703-368-5522.
Friday Conservation Corps: Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar.
No Car? No problem -- Take the Bus: Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Information session on the OmniRide family of services.
Memory Cafe: Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For adults. Presented by Comfort Keepers of Greater Prince William and Sentara Home Health.
Pantera Tour: Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
September Jeep Monthly Meet-Up: Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly; food truck on site; dog friendly inside the taproom and outside.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Medicine Wind.
Cannon Brewing, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring On Tap Band.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 5 p.m. Featuring Crushing Diamonds.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Dr. FU.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Decibel Therapy Band.
Friday Night Karaoke: Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Document Shredding Event: Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held in the Potomac Place parking lot. Team members will be available to assist with heavy boxes. For more information, call 703-494-3817.
Saturday Farmers Market: Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through Nov. 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed.
Third Annual Community Fair: Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, McCoart Government Complex, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Noon to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William County Police Department. Family friendly event. Police, Animal Services, Fire and Rescue, Public Safety Communications, Sheriff’s Office and other Prince William County agencies, displays and activities; live music; food trucks; and more.
Cemetery Tour of Bull Run Natural Area Preserve: Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation, 17674 Main St., Dumfries. 10 a.m. to noon. The story of the Mountains' diversely peopled past will be revealed during this moderate 2-mile hike. Bring water; dress appropriately for the weather; and wear proper footwear for trail hiking. Space is limited and pre-registration is required; call 703-792-4754.
Hispanic Heritage Festival: Metz Middle School, 9960 Wellington Road, Manassas. Noon to 6 p.m. Latino artisans; food vendors; folklore dance troupes; dance lessons; Zumba; DJ a Puerto Rican band; a 14-piece orchestra; and a kids' area.
Manassas International Food Festival: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy Greek, Ukrainian and American food; vendors; live, international DJ.
Fuerza Regida-Otra Peda Tour 2023: Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Virginia's Amazing Vultures: Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. 9 to 10 a.m. The presentation will explore the natural history of vultures in Virginia, the basic biology and ecology of our native vultures, and highlight some human–vulture conflicts and mitigation strategies. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/virginia-amazing-vultures/form
Family Day-Preschool Playdate-Robotics: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the various types and uses of robots in the Marine Corps. Participants will have the opportunity to build their own robot. Free and open to the public.
Veterans and the Arts Series Presents-Hum and Strum Ukulele Workshop: Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. 11 a.m. to noon. For adults. Designed for beginners (but enjoyable for musicians of all skill levels), bring a ukulele or try one at the library. Presented by Glen McCarthy, instructor for the Veterans and the Arts initiative at George Mason University. Registration required; call 703-792-8360.
FENCES: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Presented by special arrangement with The American Century Cycle. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. $30 adult; $25 military; $12 senior and student.
47th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet: Manasseh Masonic Lodge 182, 9810 Cockrell Road, Manassas. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car show; flea market; on-site food and beverage sales; Model T assembly/disassembly demonstration; and more. Show vehicle registration $25; call John Battle at 540-364-1770 to register. Free spectator admission and parking.
Music Bingo: Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 8 p.m.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Berlin Calling.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 5 p.m. Featuring 8 Track Jones. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring More More More.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring On Tap.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Noble Soul.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Pete Baker.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market Dale City Farmers Market: Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Haymarket Farmers Market: Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Naturalist Walk-Winter Birds and Blooms: Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. 9 to 11 a.m. Learn about the fall bird migration and early fall blooms. Guided walk led by partners at the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1-birds-blooms/form
Fishing Without a Rod: Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Parking fee.
Wiggly Worm Composting: Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. 3 to 4 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Parking fee.
GIVE Tutoring: Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For grades K to 5. High school students tutoring elementary students in math, science and reading. Register at: https://www.giveyouth.org.
Live Music:
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Joseph Monasterial.
Monday, Sept. 18
Guided Meditation with Sacred Sparrow Wellness: Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. The workshop focuses on the benefits of meditation and mindfulness techniques.
English Conversation: Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome.
TAG: Teen Advisory Group: Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For students ages 12 to 18. Earn service hours and help the library. Spend time with other teens.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
English Conversation: Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free. 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome.
Northstar Digital Literacy: Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. 5 to 8 p.m. For adults. This class features an instructor that will lead one through essential technical and software skills featuring Northstar Digital Literacy. For more information, call the library at 703-792-4800.
Homeschool Hangout: Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. 1 to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Join homeschool friends to relax and hang out. The library has free Wi-Fi, board games, video games and LEGOs.
English Conversation: Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes.
OpinionNation-Opinion Based Game Night: Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 6 to 8 p.m. Bring a team and debate the most popular answers to survey questions.
Live Music: Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Blane.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Breast Cancer Support Group: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge. 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients.
Cancer Patients Group: Lake Manassas Cancer Care, 7901 Lake Manassas Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 7 p.m. UVA Health is re-starting a monthly meeting for cancer patients. The group will meet on the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 703-753-4045.
How to be an Influencer-Media Creation: Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. 5:30 to 7 p.m. For grades 9 to 12. Learn all about the art of the "Influencer." Registration required; call 703-792-8360.
Reading Buddies Squad-Read to the Dog: Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. 4:30 to 6 p.m. For grades K to 5. Come in, grab a book, a reading buddy and enjoy positive supportive reading practice.
Spanish Conversation: Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Free.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book, “Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller,”by Nadia Wassef. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org.
Heritage Bike Night: Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. 6 to 9 p.m. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night Every Wednesday: Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. 6 p.m. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place winning teams. Food truck on site.
80s Music Trivia: Water's End Brewery, 14397 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. 6 to 8 p.m. Bring a team and test knowledge on 80s music.
Live Music: Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring Bailey Hayes.
