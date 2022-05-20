Delegates Michelle Maldonado (D-50th) and Candi Mundon King (D-2nd) will hold a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas to honor the victims of the recent racially motivated mass shootings in New York and California.
Last weekend, a white man opened fire in a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and injuring three. Another shooting at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California left one person dead and five churchgoers wounded.
Maldonado said the trauma and pain caused by the shootings has “rippled across the country to our community” and that a lot of people are hurting. She said the event came together quickly after she and King discussed the need to bring the community together to “recognize our shared humanity and provide support to each other.”
In addition to Maldonado and King, many other local elected officials have confirmed their attendance at the event including: Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st), Del. Dan Helmer (D-40th), Del. Danica Roem (D-13th), state Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-29th), and Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger (D).
Organizers say all are invited to attend the interfaith, intergenerational and cross-cultural event.
During the candlelight vigil, the lives taken will be honored by saying all of the victims' names, and there will be several speakers. Anyone in attendance is welcomed to sign up and speak for one minute due to time constraints.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
