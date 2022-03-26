Unity Reed High School, formerly known as Stonewall Jackson High School, held a ceremony celebrating its new name Thursday night that came about a year and a half after the school was officially renamed in August 2020.
The Manassas high school was renamed after Arthur Reed, a much-beloved school security guard who died in 2018 at age 70. The new name was approved by the high school’s student body ahead of a unanimous vote from the Prince William County School Board on June 29, 2020.
The word “Unity” was added to the school’s new name to evoke a sense of togetherness, as well as match Unity Braxton Middle School, which was renamed at the same time. Unity Braxton Middle was formerly known as Stonewall Middle School. The school was renamed for retired U.S. Marine Carroll Braxton, 97, and his late wife, Celestine, a former Prince William County teacher. Both were longtime community leaders.
Unity Reed High School’s mascot was also changed, from the Raiders to the Lions.
Arthur Reed became a security guard at the high school in 2005 after serving in the U.S. Army and spending several years in law enforcement. He retired from the Drug Enforcement Administration and then spent his final 13 years working at the high school. He was known for being friendly and giving advice to students, earning the affectionate nicknames of “godfather” and “grandpa” among them.
“When he retired, we all thought he would take some kind of high-paying consulting job,” said Ariel Reed-Singh, the late Reed’s daughter. “But he knew that in this position he would have a unique opportunity to be there for kids; to listen to them, to learn from them.”
Reed-Singh, who spoke during the event, said that her father never had a bad word to say about any of the students.
“He always wanted to offer empathy, understanding, and love to students,” Reed-Singh said. “He would come home asking me what different slang words meant, so he could give the best advice he had.”
Many of the students who participated in the renaming did not know Reed personally but had heard stories about him from older siblings or friends.
Devyn Sweeney, a URHS senior and co-president of the Student Activities Leadership Council, said she heard about Reed through her older sister.
“I heard stories from her and met him twice. He was very nice,” Sweeney said. “And even though I wasn’t a student at the time, he definitely just welcomed me with open arms.”
Sweeney said that she and most other students supported the name change, though there were some people who didn’t.
“There were people who said the name was fine -- that it’s been this way for so long, why change it now?” Sweeney said. “And then there was the opposite – that Stonewall Jackson is a bad representation of who we are, and it needed to be changed. I think it definitely was a great move, to change it.”
Ana Umana, another member of the SALC who is also a senior, said that her two older siblings told her how “caring and nice” Reed was.
“He loved speaking with new people, and was such a positive influence,” Umana said.
Umana said that most people felt positively about the name change.
“I think the majority of people understood and knew what [Reed] represented to the school,” Umana said.
Prince William County schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade and Virginia Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-50th, spoke at the event. Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef officially declared the school renamed.
“I think it was the most engaged renaming this school division had ever seen,” Lateef said. “We had record numbers of emails and participants in our Zoom calls.”
The ceremony also included speakers from the school board and songs by the URHS Vocal Ensemble. The songs included the Unity Reed High School Alma Mater, which was written by the class of 2021-- the first class to graduate under the school’s new name.
The ceremony also included part of a video produced by the Student Activities Leadership Council. The council was involved in a lot of the changes to the school, including many murals that now line the hallways of the three-story building.
Although the school first took on its new name in August 2020, the renaming ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to URHS Principal Richard Nichols.
Sydney Stafford, a senior who is the other co-president of the SALC, said she was motivated to vote for the renaming because of how many former students had been impacted by Reed.
“I think the name encapsulates everything that the school represents, from our diversity to our love for Arthur Reed,” Stafford said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.