Relief could be coming as soon as Monday morning to area commuters who rely on OmniRide buses to get to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. and Tysons Corner.
The nearly monthlong bus drivers’ strike that has idled most OmniRide commuter buses since Feb. 13 could be over as soon as Monday morning if the union votes Sunday to ratify the latest offer from Keolis, the private company that holds a contract with the publicly funded transit service.
Both OmniRide and the union, Teamsters Local 639, announced the deal on Friday, March 10.
It offers a four-year labor agreement that addresses many of the issues that kept the union and Keolis at an impasse over the last four weeks.
“The agreement includes significant wage increases, including a major increase in the top rate of pay,” said Matt McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman. “The workers will now have a 401k plan that the company contributes to. … Another significant victory with this contract is that the workers maintained their current health care plan without any cuts in benefits.”
The union will vote at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 at the OmniRide’s Western Facility in Manassas. The results of the vote will be announced shortly after noon. If the union ratifies the agreement, buses would roll as soon as Monday morning, according to a Teamsters 639 news release.
OmniRide posted additional details about the proposed agreement on its website late Friday afternoon. The increases in driver pay will cost Keolis about $3 million more a year – or $12 million over the length of the four-year contract, the OmniRide statement said.
“While this is a large dollar amount, the cost is driven by the reduction of the number of years to reach top pay and is in line with industry standards, making OmniRide a highly competitive place to work,” the statement said. “This allows OmniRide to offer excellence in our services by hiring and retaining the region’s best operator workforce.”
Other details:
The drivers’ pay scale, a significant topic of negotiations, would be compressed from 16 years to five years, meaning it would take just five years to reach top pay instead of 16.
The change amounts to a 14% pay raise across the scale in the first year of the contract and includes a $750 ratification bonus.
In addition to the pay scale change, drivers will receive 3% annual raises in each year of the contract.
They’ll also receive a 2% increase in 401k match for a total of 3%. Drivers with a CDL license will receive the same rate of pay regardless of their routes. There will be “increased and more frequent” attendance bonuses, and Juneteenth will be a paid holiday, OmniRide said.
OmniRide will update its service announcement for the coming week based on the outcome of the vote.
“We are hopeful that beginning Monday we can resume our full complement of OmniRide services,” its statement said. “Please keep an eye on the OmniRide website Sunday evening.”
