Was it a bird? Was it a plane? Actually, yes, it was four planes -- four military F-35 jets, to be exact, that flew loud and low over western Prince William County Sunday afternoon.
The planes were marking the start of the "Commander-in-Chief's Cup" at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville. But the unexpected and very loud flyover caught many residents by surprise Sunday afternoon and kind of freaked them out.
"China is coming. Lock your doors!" commented Kenny Scott on the Western Prince William Chatter Facebook page.
"Scared the crap out of me as I was driving down 29," commented Jessica Thompson. "Those suckers are loud!"
"I ran downstairs in a towel and was like, 'Wow, this is it!" added commenter Gabrielle Newman.
Before long, someone on the Facebook page popular among Gainesville and Nokesville residents shared the reason for the hubbub: The flyover was part of a military-affiliated golf tournament playing for the first time at RTJ.
A call to RTJ shortly after the flyover early Sunday afternoon confirmed that it happened in conjuction with the inaugural Commander-in-Chief's Cup.
The tournament involves the golf teams of all three military service academies: West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy. The event aims to offer an opportunity for friendly competition among the golf teams and to raise money for the "Service Academies Golf Foundation," a 501(c)(3) that was launched for the event, according to an April 11 report in First Call Golf.
Collegiate players from the academies will play in a tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The flyover was part of a ceremony opening a separate tournament inolving amateur golfers and military academy golfers. Each foursome includes three amateurs and one collegiate academy golfer, according to the report.
One of the organizers of the tournament organized the military flyover to kick off the starting ceremony, according to First Call reporter Ken Klavon.
"It's going to be a four-plane F-35 flyover, and will be the most unique shotgun start in the history of golf, I think," said organizer Rich Berglund, who is quoted in the piece.
More information about the tournament can be found here.
(1) comment
Some warning would have been nice.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.