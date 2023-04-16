F-35 military jet

A closeup photo of the military jets that buzzed western Prince William County Sunday afternoon.

 U.S. Air Force
F-35 joint fighter flyover Robert Trent Jones.

Two of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets that buzzed over western Prince William County Sunday afternoon as part of an opening ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief's Cup at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PWC2020
PWC2020

Some warning would have been nice.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.