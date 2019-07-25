U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, will host a town hall on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Manassas Park Middle School.
Wexton will “give an update to constituents on her work in Washington and across Virginia’s 10th Congressional District,” according to a news release from her office.
This is the fourth town hall Wexton has held since taking office, according to the news release. She has also “multiple roundtables, visited numerous constituent businesses, and has met with constituents on a regular basis,” the news release said.
The Manassas Park town hall will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Manassas Park Middle School, 8202 Euclid Ave., Manassas Park. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to register in advance here.
Will she be addressing the major issues facing us all like the economy, healthcare costs, illegal immigration. I doubt it, her predecessor definitely failed on the illegal immigration disaster.
