A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is being treated at the base hospital, according to a Pentagon spokesman.
The Marine “recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The case is the first confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Saturday also saw the announcement of the first case in Washington, D.C.
Hoffman did not disclose the Marine’s identity or anything about where he traveled out of the country.
The Marine "recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business," Hoffman said on Twitter.
A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary Esper and the White House have been briefed.— Jonathan Rath Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) March 7, 2020
The Marine is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Defense Secretary Mike Esper and “the White House” have been briefed, Hoffman’s tweet said.
Seven Virginia residents, including four in Northern Virginia, are currently awaiting test results for the coronavirus. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus. The virus has so far led to at least 17 deaths in the U.S., according to John Hopkins University's tracker.
The state has tested 31 people in recent weeks, many of those in the past few days, but no cases had yet been confirmed in Virginia prior to the Pentagon's announcement.
Virginia is monitoring 130 people who were potentially exposed after traveling through impacted areas overseas, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Worldwide, more than 105,800 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 3,559 who have died from the severe respiratory disease it causes.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and cabinet officials have been briefed about the commonwealth's first case, Maria Reppas, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Health, said in a news release Saturday.
"Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols," Reppas said. "The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners."
Public health officials caution that evidence has not been seen of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia and the risk for contracting the coronavirus remains low, Reppas said.
Public health officials remind people in Virginia and on military installations to take the following precautions:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.