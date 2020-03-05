Two Potomac High School students are facing assault and battery charges after a school resource officer broke up a fight in a school stairwell, according to police.
The Prince William County police officer assigned to the SRO position at Potomac High School, located at 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries, was notified about a fight involving a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
The investigation revealed the two were engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. The female student struck the male student before the male student shoved her to the ground. When the teen girl returned to her feet, the boy would not let her leave, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The students were eventually located by school staff and separated. Neither reported injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, the SRO charged both of the students on Monday, March 2.
The male student, a resident of Manassas, was charged with abduction and assault and battery, while the female student, a resident of Woodbridge, was charged with assault and battery.
Both were released to their families for a pending court date, the release said.
