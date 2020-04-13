Two Woodbridge men were arrested in unrelated incidents Friday after they inadvertently fired gunshot into a woman's apartment and another resident's backyard, according to Prince William County police.
First, on Friday, April 10, at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments on the 12200 block of Creekview Circle to investigate a report of shots fired, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
A woman reported to police that “a bullet entered her apartment where it struck her cupboard before landing in a plastic container,” Carr said in the news release.
The police investigation determined that a neighbor, identified as Kerry Deon Logan, “was preparing his handgun for storage when a round discharged through his front door and traveled into the victim’s apartment.”
Logan “secured the firearm inside his residence before checking on the victim,” police said in the news release.
No injuries or additional property damage was reported, police said.
Logan, 27, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond and has a court date on Sept. 28.
In an unrelated incident, at 5:36 p.m. on April 10, officers responded to a house on the 13400 block of Marumsco Drive to investigate a shots fired call, Carr said in a news release.
A homeowner reported to police that while he was “preparing his handgun for storage, a round discharged through a window into the backyard.”
No injuries or other property damage were reported, police said.
Following the investigation, the homeowner, identified as Cliff Fazrollah Pahlavaninejad, 38, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 9.
