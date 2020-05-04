Two Pennsylvania residents were arrested and charged with child neglect and drug possession after officers were called to a Manassas-area Sheetz Friday.
Officers were called to investigate suspicious activity at the Sheetz at 13039 Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Officers located a vehicle in the parking lot at, after making contact with the occupants, determined that one occupant, identified as Christopher Lee Foster, “was under the influence of suspected narcotics which were later located on his person.”
Police located “additional suspected illegal narcotics and items consistent with distribution” inside the vehicle, which was also occupied by a second adult, identified as Yolonda Sue Foster, and an 8-year- old boy, police said.
Following the investigation, the two adults were arrested. The child was not injured and turned over to Child Protective Services, police said.
Christopher Lee Foster, 33, and Yolonda Sue Foster, 29, both of York, Pennsylvania, were both charged with felony child neglect and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Both were held on a $5,000 secured bond and have a court date on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.