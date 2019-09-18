Three separate incidents, including two accidents, snarled traffic on Interstate 66 Wednesday afternoon and led to the arrest of a Manassas man on charges of driving under the influence, according to Virginia State Police.
The first crash occurred shortly after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, when state police began receiving calls about a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of I-66 in Fairfax County.
Trooper D.W. Gundlach Jr. pulled in behind the Toyota to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota refused to stop but was eventually forced to a stop in the travel lane due to slowing westbound traffic, according to Corrine Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police.
As this was happening, the trooper witnessed a Kia run off the left side of I-66 and continue into the median where it hit a pole supporting a highway sign. The impact of the crash with the pole caused the Kia to catch fire, Geller said.
The driver of the Toyota, Jordan L. Golladay, 25, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license in connection with the traffic stop. He was transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, Geller said.
The driver of the Kia, Andrea Nunez, 27, of Manassas, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The cause of her crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, Geller said.
Then, at 4:13 p.m., a flatbed tractor-trailer overturned in the eastbound lanes of I-66 at the ramp for Exit 44 in Prince William County.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Crash remains under investigation, Geller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.