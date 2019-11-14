Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a Norfolk man in Woodbridge in October.
Nathaniel Isaiah Hickson, 21, of Norfolk, died after police found him suffering a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Briar Rose Lane in Woodbridge just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The police investigation determined that “a marijuana transaction was arranged to occur in the area above between the victim and the two suspects,” Perok said in the news release.
The two suspects attempted to rob the victim, shots were fired, and Hickson was fatally shot, police said.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force both suspects were located and arrested Nov. 13.
Najoun Devon Courtney, 21, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and is in police custody in Spotsylvania County, police said. Tre Rose, 19, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and is in police custody in Richmond.
