truck hit bridge at piper lane

Prince William County police redirect traffic from the bridge on Piper Lane in Manassas Tuesday morning.

 Alfredo Panameno/ Sky's the Limit media

UPDATED 9:30 a.m.: The bridge on Piper Lane under the railroad tracks has been reopened after being struck by box truck attempting to make it under the structure, according to motorists on the scene.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police were on the scene and diverting traffic.

Piper Lane is located in Manassas and connects Va. 28 or Nokesville Road to the Virginia Railway Express station at Broad Run.

Stay with Prince William Times for updates.

