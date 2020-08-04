The sun is shining in parts of Prince William County, where about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain fell overnight due to Tropical Storm Isaias, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service.
As of about 11 a.m., the area remained under a tropical storm warning due to the storm, which made landfall late Monday night in southern North Carolina.
Power outages in the county were minimal. As of 11 a.m., Dominion Energy was reporting just one customer without power in Prince William County in the area of Valley View Drive off Bristow Road.
Earlier in the morning, about 15 customers lost power in Belmont Bay area.
No local roads were closed as of 11:30 a.m., according to Prince William County’s website.
The area remained under a tropical storm warning, however, according to the National Weather Service.
The latest update, posted at 11:06 a.m., warned of gusty winds of about 10 to 20 miles per hour with gust up to 25 mph possible.
