Tribute service honoring fallen law-enforcement officers set for Wednesday

A memorial and tribute service to honor fallen law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty who lived or served in greater Prince William County will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Government Building.
This annual event is sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. The Ferlazzo building is located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge.
The event honors the lives and service of 18 men and women who served as law enforcement officers and were killed between 1922 and 2016.
The law-enforcement officers honored and the years in which they were killed are as follows:
- Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court – July 1922
- Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970
- Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973
- Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975
- Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984
- Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988
- Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police – November 1990
- Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993
- Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995
- Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998
- Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001
- Special Agent Robert Martin Roth, Federal Bureau of Investigation – March 2008
- Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008
- Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
- Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
- Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010
- Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012
- Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.