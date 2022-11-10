A 16-year-old Triangle boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a carnival held outside Gar-Field High School in April that left a 14-year-old girl injured, according to police.
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, detectives with Prince William County’s violent crimes bureau concluded their investigation into the April 15 shooting that occurred outside Gar-Field High School, 14000 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, on during a community carnival.
The investigation revealed the teen fired multiple rounds while in the parking lot of the school outside the carnival, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The rounds struck an unintended victim, a 14-year-old girl, who was also in the parking lot. “Detectives worked diligently to identify the suspect,” Carr said in a news release.
Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided assistance during the investigation and offered a reward.
The teen has not been identified because he is a juvenile. He remains incarcerated at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.
The teen has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of firearm by a juvenile, discharging a firearm while on school property, discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury, the release said.
