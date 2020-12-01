A Triangle man was sentenced to 90 months in prison Tuesday for distributing heroin to a Woodbridge woman who fatally overdosed four days after she got out of substance abuse treatment.
According to court documents, Jeremy Bruce Jones, 31, of Triangle, was “a prolific heroin and fentanyl dealer in Prince William County who for years sold dangerous narcotics to addicted persons in his community,” according to a press release from the office of G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
On March 15, 2019, police responded to the residence of Brianna Beatty, 25, and found her deceased. Detectives recovered heroin from the scene, and a search of Beatty’s phone revealed that she met up with Jones and obtained drugs from him the day before, the press release said.
The investigation revealed that Beatty first bought heroin from Jones in January 2019 and was hospitalized after non-fatally overdosing. At the time, she was on probation and was sent to an in-patient substance abuse clinic in California for 30 days, the release said.
Beatty returned to Virginia on March 10, 2019. Four days later, Beatty bought heroine from Jones that contributed to her fatal overdose, the release said.
The ensuing police investigation identified “a network of heroin/fentanyl dealers extending from Woodbridge to the District of Columbia and Maryland,” the release said.
One such dealer was Darrell Pope, a former employee of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the release said.
Contributing to the conviction of Jones was Terwilliger; James A. Dawson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division; and Prince William County Acting Police Chief Jarad Phelps. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Rumbaugh prosecuted the case, the release said.
