Triangle man dies after wrong-way crash on I-66, two others hospitalized

  Updated
A Triangle man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a head-on crash on Interstate 66 early Sunday morning that sent two other people to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuires, according to police.

Victorino Mondragon, 29, of Triangle, died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital following the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, April 4, on I-66 in Fauquier County, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Virginia State Police.

Mondragon was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when he entered I-66 going in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, Coffey said in a Thursday, April 8 news release.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old man from of Annapolis, Maryland, suffered life-threatening injuries, as did his passenger, a 37-year-old woman. Both were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Jetta were wearing seatbelts, the release said.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the release said.

