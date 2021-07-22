You have permission to edit this article.
Triangle man, 20, shot and killed outside Dale City home in an incident ruled justified based on self-defense

A 20-year-old Triangle man who police say was armed was shot and killed outside a Dale City home early Thursday in an incident law-enforcement officials say was justified based on self-defense, according to Prince William County Police.

Officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive, a residential area off Prince William Parkway near the Sheetz gas station, at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, July 22, and found a man lying near the doorway, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

The resident, a 44-year-old woman, told police she was exiting her home to walk her dog when she observed an unknown, masked individual armed with a handgun approaching her from the side of the home.

“The victim, who was also armed at the time, shot the individual as they approached the front door of her residence,” Perok said in a news release.

Officers located a loaded handgun in the masked man’s possession, the release said.

Officers performed CPR on the man until rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, the release said.

The deceased was identified as Azhar Laurent Smart, 20, of Triangle, the release said.

The woman was not injured, the release said.

“After consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified based on self-defense and therefore no charges will be placed against the victim,” Perok said in the release. 

At this time, the incident does not appear to be random. Police do not believe the woman knew the man, but they have not yet determined why he was outside the house, Perok said in an email.

At least two other people were at the home when the man was shot, one who lived there and one who did not, Perok said.

Detectives from Prince William County’s homicide unit are investigating the incident to determine why the man was at the residence and are seeking to speak to anyone who may have been present around the time of the incident, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.

