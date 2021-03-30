Tree giveaway this Saturday, help still needed for COVID-19 relief

The Prince William Conservation Alliance is hosting a free, drive-thru tree giveaway on Saturday, April 3, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Todos Supermarket, 13905 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge.
Please visit http://bit.ly/3vy0fX0 for details, to include registration information. Each person with an Eventbrite ticket will take home two seedlings: a redbud and a dogwood.
It’s a fun way to spruce up your yard for spring! Email Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
Choice. Respect. Independence needs handy volunteers who can make corn hole boards, bean bags and kindness cards to bring some cheer and fun to their residents. Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and search for CRI under organizations for details, or email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.
House of Mercy needs volunteers in their thrift store, donation center and food pantry. Adults must successfully complete a background check. Youth under 16 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent or guardian. Visit https://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved. Email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org for more information.
Pink Space Theory needs volunteers age 16 and up who can assist with graduation planning for their programs at local elementary schools, assist with delivering class supplies to schools and any additional local help as needed. Email volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org to learn more.
Did You Know that Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program? Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity. Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can join.
The SERVE Hunger Resource Center needs Food Recovery Driver volunteers to make routine pick-ups from grocery stores and restaurants. Shifts are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. ton noon with a commitment of at least one day a week for at least six months. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license an able to lift up to 50 pounds. Ride-along training with experienced volunteer or staff and vehicle provided. One day a week can make a lifelong impact on families in need. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed for several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more.
Medical experience is not required. They have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super-busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide. Home food deliveries are no-contact and follow social distancing guidelines.
PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food.
Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Contact Rebecca at rgates@actspwc.org or call 845.521.0118 for more information.
Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service. Nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are still open. Please visit the governor’s volunteerism website, www.virginiaservice.virginia.gov to submit a nomination. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Email VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov for more information.
Mark your calendars. The next DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two Novant Health UVA Health facilities in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara Lake Ridge in Woodbridge, will accept and safely dispose of your unused and expired medications. This is a good way to clear out your medicine cabinets before anything falls into the wrong hands. Visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
