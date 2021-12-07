Toys, gifts still needed for hundreds of local needy children

Volunteer Prince William is hoping to make the holidays a bit brighter for 3,200 local children, but they need a little more help from local elves.
The nonprofit helps Santa Claus every year by collecting toys and gifts for the neediest children enrolled at Title 1 elementary schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Each school is asked to identify 25 to 35 families who could most use a helping hand around the holidays, according to Bridget Mullins, executive director of Volunteer Prince William.
The nonprofit then strives to provide each child in the family -- from infant to age 12 -- at least two gifts valued at a total of about $75.
For Volunteer Prince William, which has only four paid staff members, providing holiday gifts for so many kids is a huge task that’s been made even more difficult by the ongoing pandemic.
Last year, the organization’s efforts were challenged not only by the pandemic but also by a mid-December snowstorm that closed schools during the last days before winter break. That made delivering the gifts especially difficult. Gifts are usually distributed by the schools’ counselors, but when that couldn’t happen because of the school closures, volunteers came to the rescue, driving all over the county to make deliveries, the last of which weren’t finished until Christmas Eve, Mullins said.
This year, the nonprofit decided it had to to move up the delivery dates to give schools more time to distribute the gifts. But that has meant less time for local elves to “adopt” needy children for the holidays and for those donors to shop for gifts, Mullins said.
As of this week, Volunteer Prince William had already gathered gifts for about 960 kids from about 350 families in Manassas and Manassas Park. About 230 of those children were not “adopted” by local volunteers, however, meaning Volunteer Prince William had to step in and provide those children with gifts, Mullins said.
Next, they’ll turn their attention to the remaining 2,300 kids from Prince William County schools, and help is needed, Mullins said.
It’s not too late to adopt a child one or more of those children for the holidays. Those willing to do so should email Mullins at utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org or visit the Volunteer Prince William website.
Those who want to help can also donate at the website or can shop for general toys (see box for the most-wanted items), which will be spread among children who are not individually adopted, Mullins said.
All items that are purchased can be dropped off – by Wednesday, Dec. 15 – at Volunteer Prince William’s Manassas office, located at 9246 Center St. Someone will be in the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to collect the toys and gifts, Mullins said.
Senior gift baskets
Volunteer Prince William is also collecting items for senior gift baskets, which are distributed to about 300 local, homebound seniors who receive Meals on Wheels. Those gifts are typically gift baskets or bags that contain items like warm slippers, hard candies and puzzle books that most seniors enjoy.
The pandemic continues to challenge Volunteer Prince William’s gift-collecting efforts because it has meant fewer people are willing to go out and shop for gifts at the same time that job losses have created even more need among local families.
The good news, Mullins said, is that the organization has received more cash donations over the past few years. This year, about $15,775 has been donated for the gift-giving effort, she said.
But more help is always needed and welcome.
People “could still adopt kids. They can still donate, and if they want to buy some general things, that’s good also,” she said. “Fingers crossed, if all goes well, we’re going to be able to get it all covered.”
Mobile home park collections
In a separate effort, local activist Helen Zurita is directing a gift and stocking-stuffer collection for about 200 children who live in mobile home parks in Manassas and Woodbridge.
Zurita said she’s already found donors to fill individual kids’ wish lists. Now she’s looking for help with stocking stuffers, such as crayons and coloring books, as well as candy. She’s also collecting hygiene items for older residents.
Those who want to pitch in with that effort can visit Zurita’s Amazon wish lists pages at here and here.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
