A Lake Ridge resident was injured Friday afternoon when her kitchen caught fire due to a cooking accident, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the townhome, located in the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court in Lake Ridge, at 1:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They arrived to find smoke showing from the home. The residents had all evacuated, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
A woman resident sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire was quickly extinguished but caused moderate damage to the home. A building official declared it unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The injured woman, another adult and one child have been displaced as a result of the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross, Smolsky said.
