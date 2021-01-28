Occoquan is hoping timed parking will ease its longstanding parking issues.
“For decades, business owners and residents have complained about the parking situation in Occoquan,” said Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta.
“Some of it is related to just how much parking we have, but a significant amount of it is related to business employees parking in front of each other’s stores on the street. This has been a sore point for a long, long time,” Porta said.
Following a November 2017 parking study, the Occoquan Planning Commission last September proposed a timed parking program to the town’s historic and business districts.
On Jan. 5, the Occoquan Town Council established a “timed parking district” with three zones to include four-hour parking spots, eight-hour parking spots and 20-minute parking spots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The town had a number of meetings with businesses after it decided to proceed with the program but before it was approved.
With input from the Occoquan Merchants Guild, the plan was adjusted. Originally the program called for three-hour parking. That was changed to four hours. Additional eight-hour spots were added to the northwestern end of the town to accommodate business in that area.
“All the requests we got from the leadership, we incorporated,” Porta said.
“An additional hour was proposed to the Occoquan Town Council that would be more welcoming and give our customers and visitors time to shop, dine and enjoy Occoquan’s charm at their leisure,” said Betsy Merklein, president of the Occoquan Merchants Guild and owner of Personally Yours.
Merklein also said the guild was pleased with the additional eight-hour parking by the park.
“The guild is fully aware of the parking issues in Occoquan. As the front line to the public, we consistently hear from visitors who had a hard time finding parking, could not find parking or had to park at one end of town and walk the length of the town to get where they wanted to go,” Merklein said.
“We are an historic town bordered by a river and there are very few ways to add parking spaces to alleviate the problems. This new plan is what the Occoquan Town Council has decided will solve those issues.”
Porta said the changes would likely have the biggest impact on business owners and their employees.
“They are now being encouraged in park in the eight-hour slots. That doesn’t mean they can’t park near their businesses to unpark stuff but then they are going to have to move to the eight-hour slots,” Porta said.
The cost of the program, which includes new signs and an electronic-chalking software system so town police can monitor compliance, is about $6,000. The fine for not complying is $50.
“We are not trying to make any money on this,” Porta said. “Realistically, people will come into compliance pretty quickly.”
Town staff reached out to the Loudoun County Town of Middleburg, which has timed parking, and learned it didn’t have any compliance issues.
The town will continue education efforts throughout February, and begin the program in March.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
