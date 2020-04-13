Parts of Prince William County are under a tornado warning according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in place until 12:45 p.m. for the following areas: Dale City, Montclair and Cherry Hill.
At 12:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Stafford, moving east at 40 miles per hour.
Take cover immediately, the weather service says.
Tornado Warning including Dale City VA, Montclair VA, Cherry Hill VA until 12:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/p6LAWzTa4T— National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 13, 2020
