Tornado warning

Parts of Prince William County are under a tornado warning according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in place until 12:45 p.m. for the following areas: Dale City, Montclair and Cherry Hill.

At 12:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northwest of Stafford, moving east at 40 miles per hour.

Take cover immediately, the weather service says.

