Photo_News_I66 Express Lanes_Main_.jpg

Contractors review plans while standing on a not-yet-open onramp to the Interstate 66 Express Lanes from the new Balls Ford Road commuter parking lot on Century Park Drive in Manassas.

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_I66 Express Lanes__sign in the sky.jpg

A new sign announcing the I-66 Express Lanes, a portion of which are set to open this weekend on or around Saturday, Sept. 10. 
Photo_News_I66 Express Lanes_signs.jpg

I-66 Express Lane sign outside the Cushing commuter lot in Gainesville. 
Photo_News_I66 Express Lanes_new lanes.jpg

Some drivers were already trying out the new Express Lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The lanes are open for travel and free until the tolling systems kick in on or around Saturday, Sept. 10. 
