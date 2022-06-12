Holding homemade signs calling for an end to gun violence, about 50 people took part in a March For Our Lives event in Gainesville on Saturday, one of more than 400 that occurred around the country in the wake of recent mass shootings in New York and Texas.
The marchers walked along Linton Hall Road to the Regal Movie Theater parking lot at the Virginia Gateway shopping center.
Charlotte Wright, her husband and two children, ages 9 and 11, came from Centreville to attend. Wright said that she has been advocating for gun safety measures since she “shared a classroom” with the Virginia Tech mass shooter Seung-Hui Cho a few semesters before he killed 32 people in a mass shooting on the Blacksburg campus in 2007.
Now a mother of two, she said that the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, affected her deeply and scared her kids. She said she is both a gun owner and a gun safety advocate because “the right to bear arms is important, but we need commonsense gun laws.”
Wright’s daughter, Hailey, 9, addressed the crowd and in a small voice said she worries about being safe in school. She said she joined the march because while she is only one person, “Together, we might be able to do something about it.”
Similar sentiments were shared by determined participants who held homemade signs reading: “Protect Children Not Guns,” “Safe Gun Laws Now!,” and “Politicians Do Your Damn Job!”
Manassas Park resident Michael Jones said that as a husband, father and gun owner, he understands the importance of gun-safety laws and said that owning weapons should be “well-regulated.”
He said he believes the National Rifle Association’s positions are “ludicrous” because “You have to have a license to drive, why not to buy a firearm?”
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, a candidate for the newly drawn state Senate District 30, and Prince William County School Board member Adele Jackson (Brentsville) both addressed the crowd at the end of the march.
Roem said she has attended multiple high school graduation ceremonies in recent days and at each one ached for parents who had lost children to gun violence and won’t experience the joy of seeing them graduate. She said she is running for state Senate “so we can save lives, that’s the whole point.”
Jackson said that as a teacher for 14 years, she has experienced firsthand the responsibility of keeping her students safe in their classrooms and said it “weighs heavy on her mind.” She thanked marchers for attending.
“We need your voices to keep our kids and teachers safe,” she said.
Local organizer Marilyn Karp, of Haymarket, said was pleased with the turnout and grateful for all the honks and enthusiastic waves of support from passing vehicles. Karp thanked everyone for showing up and said their activism shouldn’t end with the day’s event.
“Remember your power is in your vote. No matter the party, vote for the candidate who aligns with your values and is for gun safety,” she said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.