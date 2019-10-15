Today, Tuesday, Oct. 15, is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.
There's still several hours to register today, and people can do it online. Voters can register here, by mail or in-person.
Voter registration applications received by mail must be clearly postmarked on or before Oct. 15, or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. tonight to meet the voter registration deadline.
In Prince William, check pwcvotes.org for information on where and how to register.
On Nov. 5, voters will elect all eight members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, all eight members of the county school board and all 140 members of the Virginia state legislature.
Any Virginian can check or update his/her registration information or register for the first time at the Virginia Department of Election’s Online Citizen Portal, available at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the state website.
To vote, you must:
• be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Virginia.
• be at least 18 years old by the upcoming Nov. 5 election.
• have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony.
• have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated.
