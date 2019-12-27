When you’re ready to say goodbye to this year’s Christmas tree, there’s only one way to keep it from taking up valuable space in the county landfill. And that’s by taking it to the landfill – or a short list of other places -- by yourself.
That might sound confusing, but it’s true. Because trash haulers licensed by Prince William County are under no obligation to divert old Christmas trees – or any other kind of lawn waste, for that matter – from the landfill, that’s where most of the trees left for curbside trash pickup will likely end up.
However, the county does offer residents the opportunity to keep their Christmas trees and other lawn waste out of the landfill by providing residents the opportunity to drop off trees to be turned into mulch, compost or other wildlife habitat. Just make sure all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and tree stands are removed before unloading.
The following eco-friendly drop-off options are available for Prince William County residents through Jan. 13:
- Prince William County Landfill:14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas is open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year's Day. Drop off trees (and other yard waste) in designated areas. For more information, visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
- Balls Ford Road Compost Facility: 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility exists to turn yard waste into mulch. It’s also undergoing an addition to allow it to accept commercial food waste in the coming months. The Balls Ford Road facility is also closed New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling
- Leesylvania State Park:2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge (off Neabsco Road) is accepting trees for habitat. Trees may be dropped off at Shelter 2.
- Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC): 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville is accepting trees until Jan. 13. The dropoff area is in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. NOVEC will deliver the wood-chip mulch to interested customer-owners at no charge. For more information, visit www.novec.com/mulch.
For more information on recycling in Prince William County, visit http://www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.
