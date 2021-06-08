Tim Cox wins GOP primary in the Va. House of Delegates 51st District

U.S. Navy reservist Tim Cox has defeated Iraq War veteran Jeff Dove to become the Republican nominee in the race for the 51st House of Delegates seat. Cox will face Democrat Briana Sewell in the November general election.
Cox, 34, is a U.S. Navy veteran. He currently serves in a leadership role in the U.S. Navy reserve and works as a third-party contractor.
If elected in November, Cox has expressed support for rolling back recent Democratic-led reforms enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam including reinstating the death penalty and re-criminalizing marijuana, according to a Prince William-Manassas Family Alliance candidate questionnaire.
Cox is also running on protecting Virginians' 1st and 2nd Amendment rights and "business friendly” policies, according to his website.
Cox was endorsed in the primary by former Virginia attorney general and former acting-director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli and Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville.
The 51st District is currently represented by Del. Hala Ayala who opted not to seek re-election to pursue the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Ayala won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor on June 8.
Ayala is the first Afro-Latina to serve in the Virginia General Assembly. She was first elected in 2017, defeating former Del. Rich Anderson, who is now the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
