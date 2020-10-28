Kathy Anderson and her son Josh have three restaurants in Occoquan – Bar J Chili Parlor, Grind N Crepe as well as Third Base Pizza and Frozen Custard Parlor – which they opened within two years.
They will soon open a second Third Base and Grind N Crepe in Montclair as soon as they can hire enough employees to staff them.
“We’re ready to go as soon as we can get all our people trained,” Anderson said.
Anderson, along with her father and mother, started Bar J Chili Parlor in Woodbridge in 1981. Before that, her father had a restaurant in Old Town Manassas called Third Base with the slogan “last stop before home” where they sold chili, chili dogs, hot tamales, sandwiches and burgers.
When Anderson and her son decided to open their third restaurant, Third Base Pizza and Frozen Custard Parlor, they decided to name it after her father’s first restaurant and also because it was their third restaurant.
“It just all went together,” she said.
Anderson said when she told her father about the name, “He was so proud. He said, ‘Go for it.’”
“That’s the story of Third Base. It really had nothing to do with baseball although my father did play softball,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the reason Third Base serves pizza and frozen custard is because “they just seem to go together.
“We’re foodies. My family truly is. We were brought up with so many different types of food. We love it,” she said.
Anderson said when they were working on Third Base, they wanted a different kind of pizza – “one that covers the entire crust. We wanted you to eat the whole pizza, not leave half the crust.”
Artisan crusts and fresh toppings were part of the plan.
Third Base Montclair and Crepe N Grind are located at 4380 Kevin Walker Drive in the shopping center along Waterway Drive, in the spot formerly occupied by Aroma Pizza.
The Andersons have been working on the Montclair location for about four months. Even with the pandemic, they decided to forge ahead because the location was a good opportunity.
“This has been the hardest thing for the restaurant business, but at the same time we are fighting,” she said. “What I’m going through just to keep my other three restaurants above water and making sure they are doing good and then taking the time to [get the Montclair restaurant] ready has been a challenge for me.”
Unlike their other restaurants, there will not be any seating in Montclair.
“It will strictly be grab and go,” Anderson said. There will be a couple of tables outside for those who are waiting for their order or want to sit and drink their coffee.
Anderson encourages anyone interested in working at the Montclair locations to visit any of the Occoquan restaurant to apply. They can also apply online at https://app.joinhomebase.com/cmp/grind-and-crepe.
She hopes to open by the end of the month.
“We’re just growing. We’re not stopping here,” she said.
The pair are also working on another Occoquan restaurant called Salad Saloon. They are waiting for permits from Prince William County.
Contact Aileen Streng at astreng@gmail.com
(1) comment
I enjoyed many a chili dog at the Third Base Restaurant in Old Town Manassas. It was located where Okra's is today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.